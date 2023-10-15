Matthews thrilled to be committed to Maple Leafs, embraces fans' 'big passion'

TORONTO – Auston Matthews said he always wanted to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs, despite hearing doubters question his sincerity.
Two games into this NHL season, his actions have spoken louder than his words.
Backing up the lucrative contract he signed in the offseason to stay put, the Maple Leafs forward is off to an historic start with back-to-back hat tricks, an accomplishment only one player -- Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (2017-18) -- has managed to do in the past century.
Who knows what he'll do for an encore as part of one of the NHL's early-season marquee matchups Monday when the Maple Leafs host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; SN; TVAS, NBCSCH).
Is that proof enough for you that the 26-year-old is feeling right at home being in the spotlight in perhaps the most hockey-crazed market in the NHL?
It should.
Because this is exactly where he wants to be.
"I love it here," he told NHL.com in a 1-on-1 interview earlier this week. "I kept saying it over and over again whenever I was asked about my future. I'm not sure why some people didn't believe me."
For some reason there were those that didn't. As such, there was no shortage of conspiracy theories floating around him this offseason, especially with him set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
One theory was that he would leave Toronto to sign with his hometown Arizona Coyotes. There were rumors he would head to other Sun Belt locations like Los Angeles or Dallas, markets where the Kings and Stars were expected to be Stanley Cup contenders without the frosty elements of a Canadian winter.
And some even suggested he was seeking refuge in a smaller market, one where the cameras weren't omnipresent, and he could live his life away from the rink quietly and without fanfare.
It all turned out to be moot when he signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Maple Leafs on August 25. He's now locked up through the 2027-28 season, and is expected be with Toronto through the first 12 seasons of his NHL career.
A collective sigh of relief could almost be heard from southern Ontario when the news of the contract broke, specifically from the hordes of supporters known as Leafs Nation.
But Matthews doesn't know why anyone was worried.
"It was my mindset to come back all along," he said. "I felt I've been pretty clear about that. I really enjoy playing here, and I love the core guys I've been playing with going back to my early days here. And the way the staff treats us is amazing. I've kind of repeated these things, they're all true, and it means a lot to me to be here.
"So, when I see stuff like some of the speculation this summer, I get a pretty good chuckle out of it because it's just nonsense, to be honest with you."
He paused for a moment before elaborating.
"Look, if you didn't hear it from me, and you didn't hear it from my family, and you didn't hear it from my agent, then what are we talking about here? It's just like lies, just like people making stuff up.
"At this point I find it comedic more than anything. It didn't really bother me at all. I just found it funny because there are so many so-called experts out there who feel they have scoops -- people go on social media and say they hear things -- but if they didn't hear it from me, my family or my agent, where did you hear it from and who exactly is your credible source?