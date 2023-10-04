Kaliyev to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game

Arthur Kaliyev will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Kings forward is facing discipline for kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 1:32 of the second period in the Kings' 4-1 win. Kaliyev received a minor penalty for kneeing. De Leo left the game and did not return.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: Kneeing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.