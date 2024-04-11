Canucks fall to Coyotes in OT, lose ground in Pacific

Logan Cooley won it with 1:09 remaining, scoring off a backdoor pass through the crease from Dylan Guenther six seconds after a power play that was drawn by Guenther ended.

The goal also came 30 seconds after Filip Hronek was stopped on a penalty shot by Connor Ingram.

Guenther, who turned 21 on Wednesday, had a goal and three assists, and Cooley and Vladislav Kolyachonok each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (34-40-5), who were coming off a 5-0 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Conor Garland and Elias Pettersson scored in the third, Quinn Hughes had three assists, and Arturs Silovs made 14 saves for Vancouver (48-22-9), which has lost five of their past eight games (3-4-1).

Vancouver leads the Edmonton Oilers, who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Wednesday, by four points for first in the Pacific. Edmonton has two games in hand.

Josh Brown put the Coyotes ahead 1-0 at 5:46 of the second period, scoring from the right circle after Guenther's initial shot produced a big rebound.

J.T. Miller tied it 1-1 at 18:32. Tyler Myers' slap shot from the top of the left circle hit Miller's skate in front as he was battling for position before he slid the puck in with his backhand.

Miller has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) on a nine-game point streak.

Kolyachonok, a defenseman who was called up earlier in the day from Tucson of the American Hockey League, put the Coyotes ahead 2-1 at 19:28 with a shot from the right point that hit Canucks forward Dakota Joshua and deflected five-hole on a screened Silovs.

Guenther made it 3-1 at 1:55 of the third period with a one-timer from the edge of the crease after Cooley stole the puck from Hughes below the goal line.

Garland cut it to 3-2 at 11:18 with a quick shot over Ingram’s glove from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Nils Hoglander from behind the net.

Pettersson tied it 3-3 at 16:18, beating Ingram glove side from the right face-off dot 12 seconds into a Canucks power play.