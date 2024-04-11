Canucks fall to Coyotes in OT, lose ground in Pacific

Cooley wins it at 3:51 after Hronek gets stopped on penalty shot for Vancouver

Recap: Coyotes at Canucks 4.10.24

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks rallied with two goals in the third period but lost ground in the Pacific Division with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Logan Cooley won it with 1:09 remaining, scoring off a backdoor pass through the crease from Dylan Guenther six seconds after a power play that was drawn by Guenther ended.

The goal also came 30 seconds after Filip Hronek was stopped on a penalty shot by Connor Ingram.

Guenther, who turned 21 on Wednesday, had a goal and three assists, and Cooley and Vladislav Kolyachonok each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (34-40-5), who were coming off a 5-0 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Conor Garland and Elias Pettersson scored in the third, Quinn Hughes had three assists, and Arturs Silovs made 14 saves for Vancouver (48-22-9), which has lost five of their past eight games (3-4-1).

Vancouver leads the Edmonton Oilers, who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Wednesday, by four points for first in the Pacific. Edmonton has two games in hand.

Josh Brown put the Coyotes ahead 1-0 at 5:46 of the second period, scoring from the right circle after Guenther's initial shot produced a big rebound.

J.T. Miller tied it 1-1 at 18:32. Tyler Myers' slap shot from the top of the left circle hit Miller's skate in front as he was battling for position before he slid the puck in with his backhand.

Miller has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) on a nine-game point streak.

Kolyachonok, a defenseman who was called up earlier in the day from Tucson of the American Hockey League, put the Coyotes ahead 2-1 at 19:28 with a shot from the right point that hit Canucks forward Dakota Joshua and deflected five-hole on a screened Silovs.

Guenther made it 3-1 at 1:55 of the third period with a one-timer from the edge of the crease after Cooley stole the puck from Hughes below the goal line.

Garland cut it to 3-2 at 11:18 with a quick shot over Ingram’s glove from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Nils Hoglander from behind the net.

Pettersson tied it 3-3 at 16:18, beating Ingram glove side from the right face-off dot 12 seconds into a Canucks power play.

Latest News

Oilers play ‘one of our better games’ of season despite McDavid’s absence

Oilers defeat Golden Knights, gain in Pacific

Blues score on 1st 4 shots in win against Blackhawks

Super 16: Players from teams in NHL.com power rankings with best chance at postseason awards

McDavid out for Oilers against Golden Knights because of lower-body injury

NHL Buzz: Copp has broken cheekbone for Red Wings

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon gains on Kucherov in Art Ross race

Jets prospect McGroarty aiming to win NCAA title before deciding NHL future

Duchene brings his new puppy to Stars picture day

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 10

Youth hockey player welcomed back by Flames after epic celebration

Red Wings feel playoff urgency, look to ‘seize opportunity’ against Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars TV broadcaster Reaugh joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Pluses, minuses for Golden Knights-Oilers

Crosby of Penguins voted most complete player in NHLPA poll for 5th consecutive season

Golden Knights ‘still grinding’ amid injuries as playoffs near