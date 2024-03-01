Woll makes 30 saves in return, Maple Leafs hand Coyotes 14th straight loss

Woll played for the first time since missing the previous 35 games with a high ankle sprain sustained on Dec. 7. He got his first win since Nov. 30.

William Nylander scored and had two assists to extend his point streak to nine games and Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 53rd goal for the Maple Leafs (34-17-8), who are 8-1-0 in their past nine games. Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the third straight game and Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Coyotes at home in regulation for the first time since Oct. 17, 2002 (10-0-2).

Alex Kerfoot and Logan Cooley scored and Connor Ingram made 22 saves for the Coyotes (23-31-5), who lost their 14th straight game (0-12-2).

Knies put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 13:04 of the first period. Mitchell Marner intercepted a pass at the defensive blue line then on the breakaway left a between-the-legs drop pass for Knies at the top of the goal crease for a tap-in.

Bertuzzi made it 2-0 at 1:05 of the second period when he deflected William Lagesson’s point shot between Ingram’s pads in the slot. It was his fifth goal during his three-game goal streak.

Matthews ended a two-game goal drought at 13:12 to make it 3-0 when he took a pass from Nylander and shot high-glove from the slot.

Kerfoot, who was playing his first game in Toronto since signing a two-year contract with the Coyotes on July 1, 2023, cut it to 3-1 when he intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and scored on a breakaway. Kerfoot played 285 games with the Maple Leafs from 2019-23.

Cooley made it 3-2 at 9:52 of the third period when he put in a rebound on the goal line after Matias Maccelli hit the goal post.

Nylander scored into an empty net at 19:00 for the 4-2 final. He has seven goals and 10 assists during his point streak.

Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano left the game at 10:48 of the first period after hitting his head on the boards after a diving redirect at the top of the goal crease that Ingram stopped with his right pad.