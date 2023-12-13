Carter scores twice, Penguins hand Coyotes 4th straight loss

Pittsburgh gets 1st win in 5 games; Ingram makes 40 saves for Arizona

ARI@PIT: Carter evens the score with a short-handed goal

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Jeff Carter scored twice, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Carter, who has three goals in 21 games this season, had at least two goals for the first time since March 22, when he scored twice in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Jake Guentzel scored twice, and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins (12-12-3), who scored two power-play goals to end a 0-for-37 drought dating to Nov. 11. They had lost their previous four games (0-2-2).

Connor Ingram made 40 saves, and Lawson Crouse had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (13-13-2), who were outshot 44-22 in their fourth straight loss.

Guentzel gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead with a one-timer off a pass by Sidney Crosby on a power-play goal at 1:12 of the first.

Crouse tied it 1-1 on a power play at 10:20, chipping in a pass by Jason Zucker at the back post.

Matias Maccelli put Arizona ahead 2-1 on a power play at 15:24, converting on his second attempt after his initial shot was blocked by Lars Eller.

Carter tied it 2-2 with a backhand on a short-handed breakaway at 16:54, then put the Penguins up 3-2 when he deflected a point shot by Kris Letang on a power play at 4:23 of the third.

Each of the first five goals in the game came on special teams.

Guentzel scored an empty-net goal with 1:23 remaining for the 4-2 final.

