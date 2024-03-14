Coyotes at Red Wings

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (26-35-5) at RED WINGS (33-26-6)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSDET

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

John Leonard -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Victor Soderstrom -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Austin Czarnik

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Daniel Sprong

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)

Status report

Hayton, a forward, is out "longer than" day to day after being a late scratch for 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday; Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said Hayton is back in Phoenix to be examined further. ... Ingram will make his third start in four games. ... Czarnik will replace Sprong, a forward, in the lineup. ... Lyon will start; he was pulled after allowing four goals on 13 shots in 15:29 during a 7-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

