Coyotes at Red Wings

COYOTES (26-35-5) at RED WINGS (33-26-6)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSDET
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
John Leonard -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Victor Soderstrom -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Austin Czarnik
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Daniel Sprong
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)
Status report
Hayton, a forward, is out "longer than" day to day after being a late scratch for 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday; Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said Hayton is back in Phoenix to be examined further. ... Ingram will make his third start in four games. ... Czarnik will replace Sprong, a forward, in the lineup. ... Lyon will start; he was pulled after allowing four goals on 13 shots in 15:29 during a 7-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.