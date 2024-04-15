Kadri scores twice in 3rd, Flames rally past Coyotes

Kuzmenko gets 2 points for Calgary; Guenther has 2 goals for Arizona

Recap: Coyotes at Flames 4.14.24

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri scored twice in the third period to help the Calgary Flames rally for a 6-5 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

Kadri also had an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist for the Flames (37-38-5), who have won three of four. Dustin Wolf made 30 saves.

Dylan Guenther had two goals for the Coyotes (35-41-5), who had won back-to-back games. 

Connor Ingram made 25 saves. Ingram left the game with 2:40 remaining after taking an errant high stick from Matt Coronato. Karel Vejmelka did not face a shot in relief.

Kadri scored 1:14 into the third on a sharp-angle shot that squeaked through Ingram and in to tie it 5-5.

Kadri scored again to give Calgary a 6-5 lead at 5:43 when he tipped MacKenzie Weegar's point shot by Ingram on the power play.

Alex Kerfoot put Arizona up 1-0 at 2:36 of the first period, a snap shot off the rush from inside the left circle that beat Wolf blocker side.

Matias Maccelli pushed it to 2-0 at 3:55 when he put back a rebound off the end boards on Josh Brown's errant point shot.

Andrei Kuzmenko trimmed it to 2-1 at 7:22 when he shot into a virtually empty net on a goal-line pass from Kadri.

Coronato tied it 2-2 at 9:42. He intercepted a Maccelli pass inside Calgary's blue line and kept on a 2-on-1 rush, shooting by Ingram's glove.

Guenther put Arizona back up 3-2 at 17:54 with a one-timer from the right face-off dot on a setup from Sean Durzi.

Connor Zary one-timed a pass from below the goal line from Dryden Hunt to tie it 3-3 at 9:07 of the second period.

Guenther gave the Coyotes a 4-3 lead at 15:14 with a one-timer over a sprawling Wolf on a cross-ice pass from Jan Jenkins.

Josh Doan extended the lead to 5-3 at 16:17 with a shot over Wolf's right shoulder.

Yegor Sharangovich cut it to 5-4 at 16:50. He took a cross-ice pass from Mikael Backlund and pulled the puck back across the edge of the crease before sliding a backhand by Ingram's left pad.

