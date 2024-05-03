Kopitar could decide to retire after contract with Kings expires in 2026

Anze Kopitar said he could retire at the end of his upcoming two-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings, which begins next season.

The 36-year-old center, who won the Stanley Cup twice with the Kings in 2012 and 2014, signed a two-year, $14 million contract extension ($7 million average annual value) on July 6. It runs through the 2025-26 season.

“Haven’t thought about it that far along but, yeah, 39 (years old), I think it’ll be a pretty good age to maybe think about the end,” Kopitar said during exit interviews Friday, following Los Angeles' five-game loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round.

Despite qualifying for the playoffs in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 2010-14, the Kings were eliminated by the Oilers in the first round of the postseason for the third straight year, and have not won a series since their Cup title in 2014.

Kopitar said he has no desire to be part of any potential roster makeover through the next two years.

“I don’t think I have time for retooling now,” he said. “Like I said, it’s another two years, so if we go into a full rebuild, it’s not something that I want. And I think there are some pieces that are absolutely very useful here, and we've got to build on that.”

Kopitar had 70 points (26 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games this season, ranking third for Los Angeles in points and tied for second in assists. It marked the second time in the past 17 years he did not lead the Kings in scoring (2016-17).

He is the Kings' all-time leader in games played (1,373) and assists (792), is fourth in goals (419) and second in points (1,211). He is also Los Angeles' all-time playoff leader in games played (97), is second in assists (55) and third in points (80).

Kopitar had three points (one goal, two assists) in the five-game loss to Edmonton.

The Kings, who finished third in the Pacific Division (44-27-11), fired coach Todd McLellan on Feb. 2 after a 23-15-10 start. Jim Hiller took over on an interim basis and went 21-12-1 through the rest of the regular season.

Along with the coaching situation, there are several areas of uncertainty for Los Angeles entering the postseason.

All three goaltenders who started games for the Kings this season -- Cam Talbot, David Rittich and Pheonix Copley -- will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Defenseman Matt Roy and forward Viktor Arvidsson each is also a pending unrestricted free agents, but neither player said he has heard from management regarding a new contract.

Forward Quinton Byfield can become a restricted free agent; the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft had a breakout season with 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games.

And center Pierre-Luc Dubois’ future is uncertain after he had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games in his first season after being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 27 and then signing a eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value). He had one goal in the five-game loss to the Oilers.

“If I play the way like I can play, we’re not having these questions right now,” Dubois said. “I take the blame. I take responsibility. It’s just on me to be a better player.”

The early playoff exit was summed up by defenseman Drew Doughty, like Kopitar a two-time Cup winner with Los Angeles.

“I fully expected to be playing a game today, but we’re not,” Doughty said. “Now I’m going to go home, but my kids are at school, so I’m just going to basically have nothing to do.

"I don’t want this feeling anymore. I want to be continuing in the playoffs and not sitting at home watching.”