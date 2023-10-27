Latest News

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks

Forward had been out since tearing ACL in right knee March 11

Svechnikov_Hurricanes_up_close

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Andrei Svechnikov will make his season debut for the Carolina Hurricanes when they play the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA).

The 23-year-old forward has not played since tearing the ACL in his right knee against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11. He had season-ending surgery March 16.

Svechnikov resumed skating July 14 and had been practicing since training camp wearing a non-contract jersey. He practiced in a regular jersey Monday.

"Especially with this injury, you don't want to rush it," Svechnikov said Monday. "That's why I'm still trying to recover 100 percent. Two weeks ago I had a 20 percent difference between my legs. Now it's way closer to 100 [percent]."

The Hurricanes (4-4-0) ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Svechnikov was fourth on the Hurricanes last season with 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games and was selected to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game for the first time.

Chosen by the Hurricanes with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Svechnikov has 264 points (112 goals, 152 assists) in 347 regular-season games and 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 40 Stanley Cup Playoff games.