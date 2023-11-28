Ducks at Canucks

DUCKS (9-12-0) at CANUCKS (14-7-1)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSC, BSSD
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler -- Jackson Lacombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Tristan Luneau
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Leo Carlsson, Brett Leason
Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Anthony Beauvillier -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Cole McWard -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Akito Hirose, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Mark Friedman
Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Gudas, a defenseman, is day to day after leaving in the second period of an 8-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Carlsson appears to be a healthy scratch for a second straight game with the Ducks continuing to manage the rookie forward's workload. ... The Canucks held an optional morning skate Tuesday, but coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Kuzmenko will return to the top line after being scratched the past two games. … McWard will make his season debut in place of Friedman; how the second and third defense pairs are deployed is to be determined. ... Demko is expected to start for the fifth time in six games. ... Suter, a center who has not played since Nov. 12, experienced a setback in his recovery last week, according to Tocchet; there is no firm timetable for his return. … Di Giuseppe, a forward, could be a scratch for the first time this season.