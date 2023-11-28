Ducks at Canucks

DUCKS (9-12-0) at CANUCKS (14-7-1)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSC, BSSD

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Jackson Lacombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Tristan Luneau

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Leo Carlsson, Brett Leason

Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Anthony Beauvillier -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Cole McWard -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Akito Hirose, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Mark Friedman

Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Gudas, a defenseman, is day to day after leaving in the second period of an 8-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Carlsson appears to be a healthy scratch for a second straight game with the Ducks continuing to manage the rookie forward's workload. ... The Canucks held an optional morning skate Tuesday, but coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Kuzmenko will return to the top line after being scratched the past two games. … McWard will make his season debut in place of Friedman; how the second and third defense pairs are deployed is to be determined. ... Demko is expected to start for the fifth time in six games. ... Suter, a center who has not played since Nov. 12, experienced a setback in his recovery last week, according to Tocchet; there is no firm timetable for his return. … Di Giuseppe, a forward, could be a scratch for the first time this season.