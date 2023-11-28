Ducks at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (9-12-0) at CANUCKS (14-7-1)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSC, BSSD

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Jackson Lacombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Tristan Luneau

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Leo Carlsson, Brett Leason

Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Anthony Beauvillier -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Cole McWard -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Akito Hirose, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Mark Friedman

Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Gudas, a defenseman, is day to day after leaving in the second period of an 8-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Carlsson appears to be a healthy scratch for a second straight game with the Ducks continuing to manage the rookie forward's workload. ... The Canucks held an optional morning skate Tuesday, but coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Kuzmenko will return to the top line after being scratched the past two games. … McWard will make his season debut in place of Friedman; how the second and third defense pairs are deployed is to be determined. ... Demko is expected to start for the fifth time in six games. ... Suter, a center who has not played since Nov. 12, experienced a setback in his recovery last week, according to Tocchet; there is no firm timetable for his return. … Di Giuseppe, a forward, could be a scratch for the first time this season.

Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Detroit Red Wings Patrick Kane contract status update

Kane potentially could sign with Red Wings
Fox expected to return for Rangers against Red Wings

Fox expected to return for Rangers against Red Wings after missing 10 games
Hynes to coach first game with Minnesota after Evason fired

Hynes to coach 1st game with Wild after Evason fired
NHL Buzz news and notes November 28

NHL Buzz: Rust likely back for Penguins against Predators
Senators Zack MacEwen fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

MacEwen fined maximum for actions in Senators game
NHL betting odds for November 28, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 28
McDavid Edmonton looking forward to measuring game against Vegas 

McDavid, Oilers primed for 'measuring game' against Golden Knights
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 28

NHL On Tap: Predators host Penguins looking for 6th consecutive win
Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason

Evason fired as Wild coach, replaced by Hynes
Washington Capitals San Jose Sharks game recap November 27

Kunin breaks tie in 3rd period, Sharks defeat Capitals
Vegas Golden Knights Calgary Flames game recap November 27

Weegar scores with 5 seconds left in OT, Flames rally past Golden Knights
Tampa Bay Lightning Colorado Avalanche game recap November 27

Johansen scores twice, Avalanche defeat Lightning
Florida Panthers Ottawa Senators game recap November 27

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers shut out Senators
Panthers general manager Bill Zito interview on start to season

Zito talks Panthers handling adversity to start season in Q&A with NHL.com
Trophy Tracker Jack Adams Award early favorites

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet early leader for Adams as top coach
Flyers Sanheim mental approach biggest key to improvement

Sanheim credits new mental approach for greater maturity, resilience with Flyers
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 27

Chinakhov, Blue Jackets hand Bruins 3rd straight loss