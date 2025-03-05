Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (27-26-7) at CANUCKS (27-22-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Ross Johnston -- Isaac Lundestrom – Jansen Harkins

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Olen Zellweger

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL)

Canucks projected lineup

Dakota Joshua -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Carson Soucy

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Nils Aman, Victor Mancini

Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday, but Gibson, who did go on the ice, is expected to start after Dostal made 32 saves in a 6-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Zellweger, a defenseman who has been scratched four straight games, could enter the lineup in place of Mintyukov. … Hughes won’t play and is day to day after being injured during a 6-3 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. … Rookie Elias Nils Pettersson will start the game in Hughes' spot on the top defense pair but could swap situationally with Forbort.

Latest News

Gourde, Bjorkstrand traded to Lightning by Kraken in 3-team deal

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

Hughes remains day to day for Canucks with lower-body injury

NHL Trade Buzz: Boeser realizes he could be playing final game with Canucks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Veterans Showcase ‘really special’ event at Stadium Series in Columbus 

EDGE stats: Young core elevating Ducks into contention

Olivier signs 6-year, $18 million contract with Blue Jackets

NHL Power Players have blast at Stadium Series between Blue Jackets and Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Keefe fined for unprofessional conduct in Devils game

Vanecek traded to Panthers by Sharks for Giles

Mailbag: Avalanche, Red Wings, Panthers among teams under pressure to make trades before Deadline

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Ovechkin launches ‘The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer’

Lightning serving notice as Cup contender with latest surge