Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday, but Gibson, who did go on the ice, is expected to start after Dostal made 32 saves in a 6-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Zellweger, a defenseman who has been scratched four straight games, could enter the lineup in place of Mintyukov. … Hughes won’t play and is day to day after being injured during a 6-3 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. … Rookie Elias Nils Pettersson will start the game in Hughes' spot on the top defense pair but could swap situationally with Forbort.