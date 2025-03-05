Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

DUCKS (27-26-7) at CANUCKS (27-22-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Ross Johnston -- Isaac Lundestrom – Jansen Harkins
Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brett Leason, Olen Zellweger
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL)
Canucks projected lineup
Dakota Joshua -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Drew O’Connor -- Filip Chytl -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Carson Soucy
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Nils Aman, Victor Mancini
Injured: Quinn Hughes (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday, but Gibson, who did go on the ice, is expected to start after Dostal made 32 saves in a 6-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. … Zellweger, a defenseman who has been scratched four straight games, could enter the lineup in place of Mintyukov. … Hughes won’t play and is day to day after being injured during a 6-3 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. … Rookie Elias Nils Pettersson will start the game in Hughes' spot on the top defense pair but could swap situationally with Forbort.