Ducks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (10-13-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (17-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; SNO, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Alex Nylander, Nikita Grebenkin, Nicholas Robertson, Phillippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. ... McCabe will return after missing the past five games after taking a puck to the head on November 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Defenseman Marshal Rifai was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Forward Nikita Grebenkin was recalled.

