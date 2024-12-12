Ducks at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Radko Gudas
Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi
Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Alex Nylander, Nikita Grebenkin, Nicholas Robertson, Phillippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Bobby McMann (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. ... McCabe will return after missing the past five games after taking a puck to the head on November 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. … Defenseman Marshal Rifai was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Forward Nikita Grebenkin was recalled.