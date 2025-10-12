Carlsson gets 3 points, Ducks score 7 to rally late for OT win against Sharks

Carlsson went down the left wing and fired a wrist shot over the blocker of Yaroslav Askarov to win it after Chris Kreider’s second goal of the game tied it 6-6 with 51 seconds remaining in the third period. Carlsson's shot rebounded off Askarov's pad right to Kreider at the left post for the tap-in.

Cutter Gauthier also scored twice, Mason McTavish had three assists and Beckett Sennecke had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (1-1-0). Mikael Granlund and Troy Terry each had two assists, and Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 23 shots.

It was the first win as Ducks coach for Joel Quenneville, who was hired on May 8.

Adam Gaudette had a goal and an assist, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith each had three assists and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sharks (0-0-2), who blew a lead late in the third period before losing in overtime for the second straight game. Askarov made 36 saves.

Tyler Toffoli gave San Jose a 1-0 lead 3:40 into the first period. While there was a delayed penalty, Smith fed a saucer pass from the right point to a streaking Toffoli, whose one-timer went over Mrazek's blocker.

Ryan Reaves made it 2-0 at 11:12 after he skated down the left wing, cut in front of the net and beat Mrazek by his glove.

Gauthier scored 41 seconds later to cut it to 2-1. McTavish's pass from his own blue line bounced past Smith, right to Gauthier in the slot for a partial breakaway, and his wrist shot got through Askarov's blocker.

Sennecke tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 15:14. After McTavish's one-timer from the right circle hit the post, Sennecke found the puck sitting behind Askarov for a tap-in.

Mario Ferraro put the Sharks back in front 3-2 at 5:21 of the second period. After Celebrini passed the puck in front of the net, Smith poked the puck on goal, then touched it to Ferraro to the left of Mrazek for the open goal.

Alex Killorn tied it 3-3 for the Ducks 58 seconds later at 6:19. Granlund sent Killorn on a breakaway, and his wrist shot beat Askarov glove side.

John Klingberg put San Jose up 4-3 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 10:34. Celebrini gave Klingberg a pass at the point, and his one-timer beat Mrazek's glove.

Gaudette then extended it to 5-3 on the power play at 17:14. Alexander Wennberg passed the puck from behind the net to Gaudette, whose one-timer beat Mrazek's blocker.

Kreider cut it to 5-4 at 19:29 with a power-play goal. After a rebound kicked off Askarov's pad, Carlsson tapped a pass to Kreider at the right post for a shot into the open net.

Skinner made it 6-4 at 5:34 of the third period after he took a spinning wrist shot from the left circle that beat Mrazek five-hole.

Gauthier’s second goal of the game at 10:29 cut it to 6-5, tipping McTavish's one-timer from the point over Askarov's glove.