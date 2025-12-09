Ducks at Penguins projected lineups

DUCKS (18-10-1) at PENGUINS (14-7-6)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Vyacheslav Buteyets
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore
Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Kevin Hayes -- Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Danton Heinen -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Sam Poulin
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Jack St. Ivany (foot)
Status report
The Ducks could use the same lineup from their 7-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Malkin, a center, is week to week after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He will miss a second straight game. ... Lizotte, a forward, is also week to week and was placed on injured reserve. .... Rakell, who normally plays on the first line with Crosby and Rust when healthy, was cleared for contact and participated in the morning skate. It was his first time in a group session since having hand surgery on Oct. 26.