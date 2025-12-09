Ducks at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (18-10-1) at PENGUINS (14-7-6)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Kevin Hayes -- Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Danton Heinen -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Sam Poulin

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Jack St. Ivany (foot)

Status report

The Ducks could use the same lineup from their 7-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Malkin, a center, is week to week after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He will miss a second straight game. ... Lizotte, a forward, is also week to week and was placed on injured reserve. .... Rakell, who normally plays on the first line with Crosby and Rust when healthy, was cleared for contact and participated in the morning skate. It was his first time in a group session since having hand surgery on Oct. 26.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Yzerman says every points count for first-place Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Status Report: Malkin week to week for Penguins

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights visit Islanders looking for 5th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

McMann to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'Road To The NHL Winter Classic' to debut Dec. 10

Gibson stops 39, gets 1st shutout with Red Wings in win against Canucks

Eriksson Ek has 3 points, Wild defeat slumping Kraken

Kadri gets 3 points, Flames stay hot with win against Sabres

Armia scores twice, Kings defeat Mammoth

Pastrnak, McAvoy to travel with Bruins, could return to lineup this week

Messier lauds young talent, state of game with NHL.com

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Coaches break down season in segments to retain manageable goals