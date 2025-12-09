Ducks at Penguins projected lineups

DUCKS (18-10-1) at PENGUINS (14-7-6)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Kevin Hayes -- Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Danton Heinen -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke, Sam Poulin

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed), Jack St. Ivany (foot)

Status report

The Ducks could use the same lineup from their 7-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. ... Malkin, a center, is week to week after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He will miss a second straight game. ... Lizotte, a forward, is also week to week and was placed on injured reserve. .... Rakell, who normally plays on the first line with Crosby and Rust when healthy, was cleared for contact and participated in the morning skate. It was his first time in a group session since having hand surgery on Oct. 26.