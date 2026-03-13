Ducks at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (36-26-3) at SENATORS (32-23-9)

1 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Mikael Granlund -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn -- Ryan Poehling -- Jeffrey Viel

Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Ross Johnston

Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)

Senators projected lineup 

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Status report

Carlson could make his Ducks debut. The team said in a post on X on Thursday that the defenseman, who has not played since Feb. 5 because of a lower-body injury, would play either Saturday or at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday; Carlson was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on March 5. ... Moore could move from forward to defense if Gudas is suspended; Gudas had a hearing scheduled with the NHL Department of Player Safety following a knee-on-knee hit against Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss Thursday. ... Jensen, a defenseman, is day to day.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Carlson to make Ducks debut this weekend

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Dellandrea s'entend avec les Sharks pour deux ans de plus

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL returning to Germany next season as part of campaign to grow game in country

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 13

NHL EDGE stats behind Stars' 14-game point streak

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Gudas to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Ducks game

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers look to rebound vs. Blues after loss to Stars

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL, NHLPA announce long-term international growth strategy in Germany

Hronek ties it late, Canucks rally for shootout win against Predators

MacKinnon has 4 points, Avalanche cruise past Kraken 

Golden Knights get back on track with win against Penguins

Bedard's OT goal lifts Blackhawks past Mammoth for 2nd time in 4 days

Stars open with 5 straight goals, ease past Oilers to push point streak to 14