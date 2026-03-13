Ducks at Senators projected lineups

DUCKS (36-26-3) at SENATORS (32-23-9)
1 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Mikael Granlund -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn -- Ryan Poehling -- Jeffrey Viel
Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Ross Johnston
Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Status report
Carlson could make his Ducks debut. The team said in a post on X on Thursday that the defenseman, who has not played since Feb. 5 because of a lower-body injury, would play either Saturday or at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday; Carlson was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on March 5. ... Moore could move from forward to defense if Gudas is suspended; Gudas had a hearing scheduled with the NHL Department of Player Safety following a knee-on-knee hit against Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss Thursday. ... Jensen, a defenseman, is day to day.