Ducks at Senators projected lineups

DUCKS (36-26-3) at SENATORS (32-23-9)

1 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN5, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Mikael Granlund -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn -- Ryan Poehling -- Jeffrey Viel

Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Ross Johnston

Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Dennis Gilbert -- Nikolas Matinpalo

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Status report

Carlson could make his Ducks debut. The team said in a post on X on Thursday that the defenseman, who has not played since Feb. 5 because of a lower-body injury, would play either Saturday or at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday; Carlson was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on March 5. ... Moore could move from forward to defense if Gudas is suspended; Gudas had a hearing scheduled with the NHL Department of Player Safety following a knee-on-knee hit against Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss Thursday. ... Jensen, a defenseman, is day to day.