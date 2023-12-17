Ducks at Devils

By NHL.com
DUCKS (10-19-0) at DEVILS (16-11-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSD, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lybushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Chris Tierney

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body)

Status report

The Devils did not have a morning skate and the Ducks held an optional. ... McTavish could return after the forward missed five games with an upper-body injury. He skated Friday but didn't play in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers. ... Vanecek will start after Schmid made 23 saves in a 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

