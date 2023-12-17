Ducks at Devils

DUCKS (10-19-0) at DEVILS (16-11-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSD, BSSC
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lybushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Alexander Holtz
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Colin Miller
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Chris Tierney
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (upper body); Tomas Nosek (upper body)
Status report
The Devils did not have a morning skate and the Ducks held an optional. ... McTavish could return after the forward missed five games with an upper-body injury. He skated Friday but didn't play in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers. ... Vanecek will start after Schmid made 23 saves in a 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.