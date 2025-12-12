Ducks at Devils projected lineups

DUCKS (19-11-1) at DEVILS (17-13-1)
12:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, KCOP-13, MSG, SN
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore
Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Paul Cotter
Juho Lammikko -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Colton White -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Timo Meier
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body)
Status report
Dostal was activated off injured reserve Friday and could start. He has missed the past nine games with an upper-body injury. Vyacheslav Buteyets, a goalie, was assigned to Tulsa, Anaheim’s ECHL affiliate. ... Gritsyuk, a forward, will be out at least the next two games, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Meier will miss his second game after taking a personal leave of absence from the Devils; the forward is tending to a family health matter.