Ducks at Devils projected lineups

DUCKS (19-11-1) at DEVILS (17-13-1)

12:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, KCOP-13, MSG, SN

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Jesper Bratt -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Paul Cotter

Juho Lammikko -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Xavier Parent -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Colton White -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesce (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body)

Status report

Dostal was activated off injured reserve Friday and could start. He has missed the past nine games with an upper-body injury. Vyacheslav Buteyets, a goalie, was assigned to Tulsa, Anaheim’s ECHL affiliate. ... Gritsyuk, a forward, will be out at least the next two games, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. ... Meier will miss his second game after taking a personal leave of absence from the Devils; the forward is tending to a family health matter.