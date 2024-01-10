Terry has goal, assist, Ducks top Predators to end 5-game skid

Dostal makes 39 saves, Zegras leaves with injury for Anaheim

Recap: Ducks @ Predators 1.9.24

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks ended a five-game skid with a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish scored, and Alex Killorn and Jackson LaCombe each had two assists for the Ducks (14-25-1), who opened a six-game road trip. Lukas Dostal made 39 saves.

Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. He got tangled up with the stick of Predators forward Juuso Parssinen and his left leg went into the boards.

Philip Tomasino and Alexandre Carrier scored for the Predators (22-18-1), who have lost two of their past three games. Juuse Saros made 28 saves.

Ryan Strome gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 11:12 of the first period on a breakaway as he came out of the penalty box. Killorn made an elevated backhand clearing pass out of the zone, and Strome beat Saros five-hole on the breakaway.

Vatrano extended it to 2-0 at 14:11 on a redirection of a shot by LaCombe.

McTavish pushed it to 3-0 at 17:37 on the power play with a wrist shot from the right circle that went in off Saros’ mask following a cross-ice pass from Terry.

Terry made it 4-0 at 3:05 of the second period on a pass that deflected off Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro’s stick and past Saros.

Radko Gudas extended it to 5-0 at 3:16 of the third period on a wraparound after coming out of the penalty box.

Carrier made it 5-1 at 9:45 with a short-handed goal on a rush with Gustav Nyquist.

Tomasino cut it 5-2 at 17:02 of the third period, scoring on a scramble in front of the net.

Denis Gurianov scored his first goal of the season on a rebound at 19:15 for the 5-3 final.

