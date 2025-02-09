Dostal makes 43 saves, Ducks edge Kings in shootout

Dostal got his 15th win in 32 appearances this season, setting a new NHL career high after posting 14 victories in 44 games last season. He has won each of his past four starts and is 5-1-1 in his past seven.

“They direct a lot of pucks at the net, and the one thing that you sometimes underestimate with the goalie is when he stops it, and then covers it up and makes the save, and gets a whistle, and he deflects the rebounds into the corners," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "I thought he was excellent at that. And in the third period they obviously put a lot of heat on him, and he was terrific."

Brian Dumoulin scored for the Ducks (24-24-6), who have won three straight and are 6-1-0 in their past seven games.

“Just had to keep it simple and grind,” Dumoulin said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be a pretty one. ‘Dos' did a great keeping us in the game a little bit.”