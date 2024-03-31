McDavid has 3 points, Oilers score 6 in win against Ducks

McDavid has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) during his streak and temporarily moved into the NHL scoring lead with 125 points (27 goals, 96 assists), one ahead of Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and two ahead of Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who each played later Saturday. McDavid fell to third behind MacKinnon (127 points; 47 goals, 80 assists), who had two goals and two assists in a 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators, and Kucherov (126 points; 42 goals, 84 assists), who had two assists in a 4-1 victory against the New York Islanders.

“It's nice, I guess. A position I've been in many times before,” McDavid, the Edmonton captain, said of being first in points. He has won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL points leader the past three seasons and five times overall. “We're playing for things bigger than that, making sure our game is in order, and we're still playing for positioning.

“There are 10 games left. You never know what could happen.”

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and two assists, and Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais each had two assists for the Oilers (45-23-4), who won their third in a row. Calvin Pickard made 22 saves.

The Oilers moved within four points of the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division and remained four points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for third. Vegas defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime Saturday.

The Oilers have played one fewer game than the Canucks and two fewer than the Golden Knights.

Alex Killorn scored, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks (24-46-4), who have lost four in a row and 11 of 12. They have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

“Not good enough,” Killorn said. “Tough, they’re a really good team. We didn’t bring it tonight.”

Adam Henrique put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 3:47 of the first period, putting in his own rebound in the slot after being set up with a drop pass by Draisaitl.

McDavid made it 2-0 at 14:15, picking up a loose puck in the neutral zone before driving past Anaheim forward Bo Groulx to the net and lifting the puck past the blocker of Gibson.

“You know what's going on out there, you know who you're going up against,” McDavid said. “I definitely knew that was a forward and he might be in a little bit of an uncomfortable situation for him.

“I just tried to take one.”