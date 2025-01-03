Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (16-17-4) at OILERS (22-12-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen -- Mattias Janmark -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Dostal could start after Gibson made 27 saves Thursday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Friday ... Hyman will remain on the third line after Brown moved up to take his place on the top line.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 3

Hamilton fined $2,000 for embellishment in Devils game

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC

Fleury cherishes 2-decade rivalry against Ovechkin

NHL On Tap: Crosby seeks to resume point chase for Penguins at Panthers

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

‘Amazing’ Quick on verge of becoming 1st U.S. goalie to 400 wins

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2010 Canada team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2010 Sweden team

On Tap: World Junior Championship semifinals

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 3

NHL EDGE stats: Kuemper, stout defense give Kings futures appeal

Canucks recover for shootout win against Kraken

Toews OT goal caps comeback, Avalanche edge Sabres

Golden Knights score 4 straight, stay hot with win against Flyers

Askarov helps Sharks edge Lightning, end 8-game skid