Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

DUCKS (16-17-4) at OILERS (22-12-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen -- Mattias Janmark -- Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Dostal could start after Gibson made 27 saves Thursday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Friday ... Hyman will remain on the third line after Brown moved up to take his place on the top line.