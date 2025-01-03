Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

DUCKS (16-17-4) at OILERS (22-12-3)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kasperi Kapanen -- Mattias Janmark -- Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. ... Dostal could start after Gibson made 27 saves Thursday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Friday ... Hyman will remain on the third line after Brown moved up to take his place on the top line.