Ducks at Stars projected lineups

DUCKS (29-31-7) at STARS (42-21-3)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom – Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Oliver Kylington
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), John Gibson (lower body), Ross Johnston (upper body),
Sam Colangelo (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Ducks held an optional morning skate. … The Stars reassigned defenseman Kyle Capobianco to Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday.