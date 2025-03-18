Ducks at Stars projected lineups

DUCKS (29-31-7) at STARS (42-21-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom – Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Oliver Kylington

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), John Gibson (lower body), Ross Johnston (upper body),

Sam Colangelo (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Evgenii Dadonov, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Ducks held an optional morning skate. … The Stars reassigned defenseman Kyle Capobianco to Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday.