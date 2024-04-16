Gauthier to cap busy week with NHL debut for Ducks on Thursday

IRVINE, Calif. -- Cutter Gauthier will make his NHL debut on Thursday, capping off a busy week for the Anaheim Ducks forward.

Gauthier signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Sunday, caught a flight to Orange County on Monday, and took the ice at Anaheim's practice facility about 12 hours later on Tuesday.

This came after the 20-year-old finished his college career with Boston College on Saturday, losing 2-0 to Denver University in the NCAA championship game in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"It's been a dream for my whole life. Just getting here, I've gotten chills," Gauthier said. "Getting into the airport and getting settled here, meeting all the guys. It's been a really cool experience so far."

Gauthier practiced on the top line Tuesday with veteran Alex Killorn and rookie Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He likely will skate there in his debut against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SCRIPPS), the season finale for the Ducks (26-50-5).

"It was pretty special playing with two sick guys," Gauthier said.

Gauthier was the second-to-last Anaheim player to come off the ice following practice. The fans at practice gave him a standing ovation as he left the ice.

"That was pretty cool. I wasn't expecting that," Gauthier said. "I saw a guy in a Boston College Eagles jersey, so that was pretty special. Great warm welcome my first day here and I can't be more thrilled to be a Duck."

Gauthier led the NCAA with 38 goals this season, and was second in points with 65 (27 assists) in 41 games and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the best player in NCAA Hockey. Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini won the award Friday.