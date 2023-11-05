Ducks flying high, confident early-season success can lead to playoff berth

Mason McTavish is confident the Anaheim Ducks can qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

"One hundred percent, yes," the Ducks forward told NHL.com this week. "That's been the goal ever since training camp. There's a lot of pride in being a hockey player, being in the NHL, and I think for the guys that were here last year, it was terrible. We were dead last, not competing, and it just went sideways so fast."

His prediction might not be too far-fetched. The Ducks (6-4-0) are on a five-game winning streak heading into their showdown with the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC). It’s the Ducks’ longest winning streak since winning eight straight from Oct. 31-Nov. 16, 2021.

Their start this season is completely opposite to how they played last season, when they went 23-47-12, with 58 points, the lowest in the NHL. They allowed the most goals (338), had the second-fewest goals scored (209), and produced the worst goal differential (minus-129), causing general manager Pat Verbeek to question their level of compete.

"I think we've done a great job of kind of changing those habits," McTavish said. "I mean, we still have a long way to go, but I think we're going to get better. Every time you start a season, you got to want and make sure everybody is on the same page, wants to make the playoffs and do everything they can to win."

It's a belief first-year coach Greg Cronin established early, and players have responded.

"I think he's really getting a lot out of most of the guys, he's super dialed into systems and structure and I think he's emphasized competing hard for pucks, winning 50-50 battles and stuff you can kind of control," McTavish said. "Turnovers, getting pucks deep, you can control those. He keeps hammering down on that. I think that's been really huge and why you see guys having success."