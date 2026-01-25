Ducks at Flames projected lineups

DUCKS (27-21-3) at FLAMES (21-25-5)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, SNE (JIP), SNO (JIP), KCOP-13, SNP (JIP), Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Joel Farabee -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Ryan Lomberg

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks will use the same lineup from their 4-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Brzustewicz will return to the Flames lineup in place of Pachal, a defenseman.