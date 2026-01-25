Ducks at Flames projected lineups

DUCKS (27-21-3) at FLAMES (21-25-5)
8 p.m. ET; SNW, SNE (JIP), SNO (JIP), KCOP-13, SNP (JIP), Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Joel Farabee -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Ryan Lomberg
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks will use the same lineup from their 4-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Friday. … Brzustewicz will return to the Flames lineup in place of Pachal, a defenseman.