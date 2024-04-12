Wennberg, family took long strange trip to New York after trade to Rangers

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Imagine being Alex Wennberg last month, dealing with the stress of all of this:
Packing up your house in Seattle, not knowing if you're getting traded.
Knowing your wife, Felicia, could go into labor at any moment.
Getting traded to the New York Rangers and taking a cross-country red-eye flight as a family, including 2-year-old son Rio and the dog, to quickly get to your new team that needs you.
Having only days to find a new home so you're not bringing the baby from the hospital back to a hotel room.
Finding a new doctor for Felicia, 37 weeks pregnant, in a place you've never lived or worked.
Oh, and finding out your car has been stolen.
"As you can see, there's a lot of things going on behind the scenes that are a little more stressful," Wennberg said. "It all worked out and all we can do now is just laugh about it, but me and my wife will sometimes look at each other and go, 'What a roller-coaster this has been.' "
Wennberg is breathing easier now as he prepares to face the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS), the penultimate game in a potentially historic regular season for the Rangers.
Wennberg has become a fixture with the Rangers, the third line center they needed before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, acquired from the Seattle Kraken on March 6. He's ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin April 20.
The Rangers can set their record for wins in a season with their 54th if they defeat the Islanders. They could secure first place in the Metropolitan Division as early as Saturday too, and first in the Eastern Conference by the end of Saturday.
Wennberg has five points (one goal, four assists) in 17 games since the trade. The 29-year-old missed one game, March 26, for the birth of his daughter, Ivy.
"Everything went really well and right now the baby is doing great as well, so we couldn't be happier," Wennberg said. "For us now to kind of get into our bubble with the family and at the same time play hockey with the New York Rangers, I mean, life couldn't get any better."
He wasn't saying that a month ago.
It started when Wennberg told the Kraken he wasn't ready to re-sign, not with a baby on the way and the potential to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.