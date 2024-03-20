Ovechkin hopes Matthews scores 70 goals this season with Maple Leafs

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Auston Matthews has slowed recently in his chase of a 70-goal season, but Alex Ovechkin believes the Toronto Maple Leafs forward still has a chance and is rooting for him to accomplish the feat.

Matthews leads the NHL with 55 goals in 66 games, putting him on pace to finish the season with 67 heading into Toronto’s game against Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“It’s great,” said Ovechkin, the Capitals captain. “I’m happy for him. Hope he gets it, maybe 70. You never know. He’s a special player. It’s fun to watch.”

Even if Matthews doesn’t become the first player to score 70 goals in a season since Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny each scored 76 during the 1992-93 season, the 26-year-old is on track to become the first to score 65 since Ovechkin hit his NHL-career high with 65 goals in 2007-08. After scoring 52 goals in his first 55 games this season, Matthews has cooled off some with three goals in his past 11 games.

However, as Ovechkin noted, “one game he can score four goals,” and be back on a 70-goal pace.

“So, I’m cheering for him,” Ovechkin said. “He’s a fun player to watch, and the fans are going to like when he’s going to get 70.”

Ovechkin knows something about goal-scoring; the 38-year-old is second in NHL history with 843 goals, 51 behind Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894. He shares the NHL record of nine 50-goal seasons with Gretzky and Mike Bossy and owns the NHL record for 40-goal seasons with 13.

After struggling with only eight goals in his first 43 games this season, Ovechkin has 13 goals in his past 21 games to reach 21 for the season and become the third player in League history to score at least 20 goals in 19 consecutive seasons, joining Brendan Shanahan (19) and Gordie Howe (22).

Ovechkin has scored the winning goal in each of past two games for Washington (33-25-9), which has won three in a row and is 10-4-1 in its past 15 games to climb within one point of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“Pucks are going in the net for him,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “He’s done a really nice job on the power play. We’ve integrated some changes with him moving around a little more frequently. I think, too, post-All-Star break … he smells these are the most important games of the year. So, his competitiveness and what he’s doing inside of his game, his level of detail away from the puck, his leadership from the bench/locker room is almost more engaged and trying to get guys to do the right things and make winning plays.”

Carbery was an assistant with Toronto the previous two seasons before being hired by Washington, so he witnessed Matthews’ goal-scoring prowess up close when he scored 60 in 73 games in 2021-22. He sees a lot of the same qualities this season.