AHL teams to benefit from late-season NCAA additions

Cooper Black, Charlotte (Florida Panthers)

The 22-year-old goalie (6-foot-8, 240 pounds) turned pro after two seasons at Dartmouth College.

The Panthers signed the undrafted prospect April 2 to a two-year entry-level contract that will start next season, and he has been assigned to Charlotte.

In 29 games with Dartmouth, he was 13-7-8 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. That effort made him a finalist for the Ken Dryden ECAC Goaltender of the Year Award. Last season he was a member of the ECAC All-Rookie Team.

Sam Colangelo, San Diego (Anaheim Ducks)

One of the top goal scorers in college hockey, the 22-year-old forward signed a professional tryout agreement with San Diego on April 1. Selected by the Ducks in the second round (No. 36) of the 2020 NHL Draft, he played this season with Western Michigan University after three seasons at Northeastern University. His NCAA career-high 24 goals in 38 games as a senior tied him for seventh in the NCAA. He also has 19 assists for 43 points, each a collegiate career high.

Colangelo also represented the United States at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he won a gold medal and had a goal in seven games.

Stephen Halliday, Belleville (Ottawa Senators)

The Senators got a key prospect under contract by signing the 21-year-old forward.

After two seasons at Ohio State University, Halliday signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Senators on March 22. The contract will take effect next season, and Halliday is with Belleville on an amateur tryout agreement. Ottawa selected him in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

He is a Hobey Baker Award nominee and led Ohio State with 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 38 games. He made his pro debut with Belleville on March 29.

Ben Kraws, Texas (Dallas Stars)

Dallas won the competition to sign the undrafted 23-year-old goalie, a Hobey Baker Award nominee this season with St. Lawrence University.

The Stars signed Kraws to a one-year entry-level contract March 25. The contract will start next season, and Kraws will play on an amateur tryout agreement with Texas for the remainder of this season. He joins a talented organizational pipeline that also features goalies Matt Murray and Remi Poirier at the AHL level.

Kraws went 14-17-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 37 games to help St. Lawrence reach the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship against Cornell. His NCAA career also included stints with Arizona State and Miami (Ohio).

In his pro debut March 30, he made 26 saves for Texas in a 2-1 home win against Iowa (Minnesota Wild).

Jaxon Nelson, Providence (Boston Bruins)

The Bruins have a long history of winning battles for top NCAA talent, and Nelson is their latest acquisition.

The 24-year-old forward signed a one-year entry-level contract, which begins next season, with Boston on Tuesday. In the meantime, he has been assigned to Providence and will play on an amateur tryout agreement. He brings size (6-4, 220) to the organization and had a collegiate career-high 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 39 games with the University of Minnesota, where he was team captain.

Minnesota twice reached the Frozen Four during Nelson’s time with the program and was a finalist in 2023.

Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee (Nashville Predators)

Nashville has been proficient at developing defensemen with Milwaukee, and the 20-year-old will take a well-worn path.

The Predators signed the University of Massachusetts co-captain to a three-year-entry-level contract March 29. The contract begins next season, and he has been sent to Milwaukee on an amateur tryout agreement. Nashville selected him in the fourth round (No. 115) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Ufko was a Hobey Baker Award nominee, a finalist for the Hockey East Player of the Year award, and a member of the Hockey East First All-Star Team. He had 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 37 games. Internationally, he won a bronze medal with the United States at the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he led all defensemen with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in seven games.