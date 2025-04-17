AHL notebook: College, CHL, European players join league for playoffs

More top young talent is on its way to the American Hockey League.

With the NCAA season finished as well as several Canadian Hockey League and European teams having finished their seasons, eligible players have been joining AHL teams for late-season and postseason experience. The AHL regular-season schedule concludes Sunday, and the Calder Cup Playoffs begin next week.

Here is a look at some of the prospects who are getting a chance to further their play in the NHL's top developmental league. Each of these players is on a team that has qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs.