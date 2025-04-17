AHL notebook: College, CHL, European players join league for playoffs

Brandsegg-Nygard, George, Sandin-Pellikka ready to contribute

AHL notebook Brandsegg-Nygard DET grand rapids

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Patrick Williams
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

More top young talent is on its way to the American Hockey League.

With the NCAA season finished as well as several Canadian Hockey League and European teams having finished their seasons, eligible players have been joining AHL teams for late-season and postseason experience. The AHL regular-season schedule concludes Sunday, and the Calder Cup Playoffs begin next week.

Here is a look at some of the prospects who are getting a chance to further their play in the NHL's top developmental league. Each of these players is on a team that has qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings)

The 19-year-old forward comes to Grand Rapids after his season in the Swedish Hockey League with Skelleftea AIK. In 42 games, he had 11 points (five goals, six assists) along with six points (four goals, two assists) in 11 playoff games.

Selected in the first round (No. 15) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Brandsegg-Nygard was the first Norwegian-born player to ever be selected in the first round.

He had three points (one goal, two assists) in five preseason games with the Red Wings before he was assigned to Skelleftea and also gained international experience at the IIHF World Championship last season when he had five points (three goals, two assists) in seven games for Norway.

Carter George, Ontario (Los Angeles Kings)

Los Angeles selected George in the second round (No. 57) of the 2024 draft and signed him to a three-year entry-level contract July 25, 2024.

With top goaltending prospect Erik Portillo having been injured for the past two months, George's arrival came at a good time for Ontario. The Kings assigned the 18-year-old goalie there on April 7. He made his pro debut April 12 and had a 33-save shutout against San Jose (San Jose Sharks).

He spent this season with Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League and was 17-22-3-3 in 47 games with a 3.35 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. George also represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, going 2-2-0 with a 1.76 GAA and .936 save percentage in four games.

AHL Notebook Carter George

© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

Carter King, Calgary (Calgary Flames)

The captain for the University of Denver signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on April 13, three days after losing in the semifinal of the Frozen Four tournament.

King, an undrafted 23-year-old forward, had 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists), each a career high, in 44 games. He helped Denver win the NCAA national championship last season and in 2022.

Terik Parascak, Hershey (Washington Capitals)

The 18-year-old forward was chosen by the Capitals in the first round (No. 17) of the 2024 draft.

He spent this season with Prince George of the Western Hockey League and had 82 points (28 goals, 54 assists) in 59 games. His point total was fourth in the WHL among players 18 or younger and he also lead the team with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven playoff games.

Last season, he had 105 points (43 goals, 62 assists) in 68 WHL games and was named to the CHL All-Rookie Team after having the fourth-most points by a CHL rookie since the 2000-01 season.

The Capitals assigned him to Hershey on April 13 to help with the pursuit of a third consecutive Calder Cup championship.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Grand Rapids

The 20-year-old is another first-round pick joining the Grand Rapids roster.

Detroit chose the defenseman in the first round (No. 17) of the 2023 NHL Draft, and he just completed his SHL season with Skelleftea, where he was named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year. He had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 46 games, and added eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 11 games in the playoffs.

Sandin-Pellikka also represented Sweden at the 2025 WJC and was named the top defenseman of the tournament. He had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games.

Latest News

Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings

Scheifele scores in OT, lifts Jets past Ducks in finale

Gallagher meets fan who offered to return Hockey Fights Cancer jersey

Couture receives standing ovation from Sharks fans after announcing retirement 

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators hand Stars 7th straight loss

Canadiens top Hurricanes to clinch berth in playoffs, will face Capitals in 1st round

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets choice for Vezina as top goalie

Necas at home with Avalanche after trade, ready for playoffs

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Blues Western 1st round preview

Super 16: Under-the-radar players who could make playoff impact

Canadiens display resilience, capture elusive playoff berth in final game

Maple Leafs’ chances in Stanley Cup Playoffs discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs to start Saturday in Western Conference

Capitals to play Canadiens in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Iafallo signs 3-year, $11 million contract with Jets

Hellebuyck of Jets wins William M. Jennings Trophy again

Ovechkin wins 2025 Mr. TNT award