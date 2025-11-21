Fantilli feels right at home when Blue Jackets visit Toronto's Scotiabank Arena

TORONTO — Dean Evason had an inkling Adam Fantilli would be the hero for the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, long before the puck was dropped.

A day ahead, actually.

Indeed, standing outside the jubilant Blue Jackets dressing room about 20 minutes after Fantilli’s overtime winner gave the visitors a 3-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Columbus coach was asked when he first thought it might be a special night for the young forward.

“Yeah, as soon as we landed in Toronto (Wednesday)," Evason said. "That’s as early as we knew he was into it."

He then broke into a wry grin.

“If we could play all of our games here, he would probably have had 50 (goals)."

Evason was only half joking, given Fantilli’s success at Scotiabank Arena in recent times.

As a boy growing up about 30 miles northwest of Toronto in Nobleton, Ontario, young Adam and his dad Giuliano would come to this very same arena to watch their beloved Boston Bruins take on the Maple Leafs. It was, for both, a special place.

For the Fantilli family, it still is.

Consider that back on Jan. 22, Adam, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored his first NHL hat trick in front of dozens of friends and family in a 5-1 Blue Jackets victory over the Maple Leafs. Moments after he’d potted his third goal of the game, his mom Gloria was the first person in the building to chuck her hat on the ice as a tribute to his accomplishment.

Now, here he was, back in the same location 302 days later, causing headaches for the Maple Leafs again, this time doing it in front of what Gloria estimated was a gathering of 125 pro-Fantilli supporters on hand cheering him on.

He certainly didn’t let them down. Far from it. In the end, the 21-year-old finished the game with a pair of goals and an assist.

Fantilli admitted he actually thought he’d opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets early in the second period until teammate Dmitri Voronkov “showed me the puck mark on his pants.” The goal correctly was given to Voronkov, with Fantilli awarded the helper.

Fantilli would score the Blue Jackets' second goal of the game. But it was his spectacular rush in overtime that sent his entourage into a euphoric frenzy.