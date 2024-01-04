Initial 32 participants in 2024 NHL All-Star Game to be unveiled

The first 32 participants for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3 will be announced Thursday, followed by a fan vote to select the remaining 12.

The 16 players from the Eastern Conference will be revealed on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVAS at approximately 6:50 p.m. on the pregame show prior to the Pittsburgh Penguins visiting the Boston Bruins at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.

The 16 players from the Western Conference will be unveiled on the same networks during the first intermission of Penguins-Bruins.

After the 32 players (one per team) selected by the NHL are announced, the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual will begin to select the remaining 12 (eight skaters, four goalies). The vote will be held at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App through Jan. 11.

Another fan vote will be held from Jan. 13-18 to select four participants for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, to be held Feb. 2.

All-Star Weekend, which runs from Feb. 1-3, will have a completely new look this year.

The player draft will return to as part of a new event: NHL All-Star Thursday.

Celebrities will be paired with captains, who will pick the four teams of 11 players (nine skaters, two goalies) for the NHL All-Star Game.

The NHL Alumni Association will announce its Man of the Year in a tribute to the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto’s last Stanley Cup champion, and the Professional Women’s Hockey League will play a 3-on-3 game.

The skills competition, which will be held Feb. 2, will have a new look this year as well, with 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the NHL All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million (USD).

Each player will compete in four of the first six events listed below, earning points for their respective finish in each event.

The events are: Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater; Rogers NHL Hardest Shot; Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling; NHL One Timers; NHL Passing Challenge; and Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting.

The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event, the Honda NHL Shootout, where each player will choose which goalie they shoot against. Following the Honda NHL Shootout, the top six point-earners will advance to the eighth and final event, the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, where the point totals are doubled.

“We’ve decided to add a third night to an already vibrant weekend,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said. “We felt like this was a year to make some changes.”