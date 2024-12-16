3 things learned at Day 1 of United States World Juniors selection camp

Burnevik gives different look to power play; Terrance hoping for bigger role; Hensler trying to earn place on defense

wjc-logan-hensler

© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Monday was the first day of USA Hockey selection camp to help determine the final 25-player roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship to be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

The camp, which includes three goalies, 10 defensemen and 16 forwards, runs through Tuesday.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The United States National Junior Team has a new mantra entering selection camp this week for the 29 players invited for possible inclusion at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"We had this quote in one of our meetings, 'We're not looking to defend, we're chasing another one,'" forward Carey Terrance (Anaheim Ducks) told NHL.com on Monday during the opening day of camp at USA Hockey Arena.

The United States knows there's an opportunity to win a second straight championship at World Juniors for the first time in the country's history, which includes six tournament titles and two in the past four years. The 2025 World Juniors will be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.

"On Sunday night, [we] went over our objectives for camp and were led through an exercise as well by an outside group to get the players to kind of open up and talking and sharing with one another," returning coach David Carle said. "It kind of set the tone for what we want the week to be and in building our foundation for the event."

Though the United States is not hiding from their chance to celebrate back-to-back titles for the first time, it isn't the primary focus at camp.

"I think everything worked last year, and our challenge is not to talk about that or think about that because this is a completely different group," Carle said. "We have a lot of new people that we're trying to evaluate and piece together, and this year's team won't be last year's team. We're going to have to do things a different way and I think that's our challenge ... creating a new identity around this year's group and finding out the strengths and how we need to play.

"The key to this event is peaking for those last three games and I think we found a way to do that last year. You want to be playing your best at the most important time and use every moment of time that you have to grow and learn and to build that identity, I think that's our plan, and that's what we'll do."

It's part of what Carle knows is vital to finalizing the roster, which is expected to be announced by Dec. 23.

Here are three other things learned at select camp Monday:

Burnevik the bumper

The top power-play unit included forwards James Hagens (2025 NHL Draft eligible), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) and Austin Burnevik (Ducks), and defensemen Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild) and Drew Fortescue (New York Rangers).

Burnevik (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) provided a different look because of his size and skill at the bumper position on the top unit and could pose problems for opposing penalty killers if it remains intact.

"If he's here, we'll need him for puck support, quick puck movement, one-timing pucks," Carle said. "Obviously, he got one there from the goal line from [Leonard] and you see his ability to score goals and scoring from in tight. He has the ability to one-touch it, so I like how that unit looked and it's a good starting point."

Terrance returns with bigger goals

Terrance is hoping to earn an even bigger role with the forwards. He was a part of the taxi squad last year and didn't see any action during the gold medal run.

"I'm here to make the team and have a bigger impact this year," said Terrance, selected by Anaheim in the second round (No. 59) of the 2023 NHL Draft. "I'm really excited to be here, there are a lot of returning guys and we're ready to get going."

The 19-year-old center has 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists), eight power-play points (two goals) and five short-handed points (three goals) in 29 games as captain of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League.

"I think what has improved in my game is that I'm playing a complete game and that's what you need to bring to the table here in whatever role you get," Terrance said. "It could be on the power play, could be on penalty kill. It's about being versatile throughout the lineup, and I'll bring whatever the team needs."

On Monday, Terrance was spotted on one of the prominent penalty-killing units with Max Plante (Detroit Red Wings), Brandon Svoboda (San Jose Sharks) and Anthony (AJ) Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks).

"His confidence has grown (since last year) as his body and physical maturity happens," Carle said. "I see him attacking more with the puck on his stick, more confidence to have the puck on his stick, so that's been a good sign for him. He has experience and knows what it takes, so I continue to see growth in him, which is nice."

Hensler looks to impress

Logan Hensler, an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and a projected first-round pick in the 2025 draft, is honored to have a chance to earn a roster spot on the blue line.

The United States is expected to keep eight defensemen and 14 forwards.

"It's super special as an underage player too," the 18-year-old freshman at the University of Wisconsin said. "It's pretty cool being back with some of the guys (after participating in the USA Hockey Summer Showcase in August)."

In 17 games in a top pairing role with the Badgers this season, the right-handed shot has seven assists and is minus-3. He credits Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings for helping the development of his defensive game. Hensler has been paired Daniel Laatsch, a 22-year-old chosen by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (No. 215) of the 2021 NHL Draft, for much of the season.

"I'm working a lot with Coach Hastings on end zone defense, getting my bumps, closing that space, and that defense also translates to offense," Laatsch said. "Those are the biggest things I've been working on with [Hastings] in the film room. Just watching my play, digesting it and going out there and improving on it.

Hensler (6-2, 192) understands the importance of using his big frame to an advantage.

"I think my skating piece helps me a bunch ... using my ability to skate and close those plays out and just not taking penalties," Hensler said. "I want to help the team defend the right way and, of course, win games."

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Joseph brothers participate in 'awkward family photoshoot' trend

NHL Buzz: Barkov game-time decision for Panthers against Oilers

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Draisaitl leads 3 Stars of the Week

Oilers aware of 'elephant in the room' for Stanley Cup Final rematch against Panthers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Panthers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

Rookie Watch: Tsyplakov, George impacting Islanders

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Color of Hockey: Dorrington breaking barriers at Northeastern

Reinhart picks up where he left off after Stanley Cup win with Panthers

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 16

Zizing ‘Em Up: Canada's MacKinnon, Makar among duos to watch at 4 Nations Face-Off

Ruff says 'it's on me to solve' Sabres skid

Buzz: Ovechkin practices with Capitals for 1st time since injury