Team Czechia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

FORWARDS (14)
Ondřej Beránek, Karlovy Vary
Roman Cervenka, Pardubice
Filip Chytil, Vancouver Canucks
Radek Faksa, Dallas Stars
Jakub Flek, Brno
Tomas Hertl, Vegas Golden Knights
Dominik Kubalik, Zug
Jiri Kulich, Buffalo Sabres
Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche*
Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils*
David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins*
Lukas Sedlak, Pardubice
David Tomasek, Edmonton Oilers
Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins*
Generating offense should not be a problem for the Czech team, which can place Pastrnak and Zacha on the top line alongside Cervenka, who is expected to be team captain. The core remains similar to that of the team that won the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Prague, with Hertl, Chytil, Kulich and Faksa being the only players who were not part of that group. Cervenka's chemistry with Pastrnak should be one of the team's biggest assets, despite the fact that Cervenka turns 40 on Dec. 10. Cervenka led Czechia at the 2024 Worlds with 11 points (three goals, 10 assists) in eight games, and then at the 2025 Worlds he tied for second with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in eight games while Pastrnak finished first with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in eight games. Chytil's health issues remain a concern for coach Radim Rulík, but he still has star power in Necas, Palat and Hertl, and good options on the wing with internationally proven players from European leagues such as Sedlak, Flek and Kubalík. It will be interesting to see how Tomasek's first NHL season with the Oilers develops, as despite his lack of scoring early in the season, he still could emerge as one of the dark horses for the Czech roster.