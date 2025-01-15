2025 NHL Draft prospects Murtagh, Moore highlight All-American Game

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Jack Murtagh and William Moore, two forwards listed among the top 32 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters highlight a talented group of players on display at the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN).

Murtagh and Moore, who each play for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 Team, are the highest-rated 2025 NHL Draft-eligible players in the game that features skaters and goalies from the NTDP and the United States Hockey League.

All players were selected by USA Hockey in conjunction with NHL Central Scouting.

"The All-American Game provides a unique look at some of best American and USHL draft prospects and NHL personnel are looking forward to another exciting and competitive game," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "The USA Hockey National Team Development program always has an impressive group of prospects and the USHL continues to produce a deeper, diverse pool of players which guarantees fans at sneak peek at some future NHL players."

Murtagh (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), a 17-year-old left wing, is the top-ranked player in the game at No. 25 on Central Scouting's midterm rankings. He's tied for third on the NTDP with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists), four power-play goals and two game-winning goals in 27 games. He will play for Team White and is committed to Boston University in 2025-26.

"Murtagh is the top-ranked prospect on the NTDP at midseason and he is an impressive package of size, speed and skills," Marr said. "He was held back with injuries at the start of the season and since returning has made a strong, competitive and consistent impression in games."

Moore (6-2, 175), No. 32 on Central Scouting's midterm list, leads the NTDP with 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) and five power-play goals in 36 games. Committed to Boston College in 2025-26, the 17-year-old center will play for Team Blue.

The top-ranked goalie in the game is Bjorn Bronas (6-1, 188) of Sioux City (USHL). Bronas, No. 15 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies, is 5-4-5 with a 2.90 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and one shutout in 16 games. He will play for Team Blue and is committed to Minnesota State University in 2026-27.

The game also includes two players not eligible until the 2026 NHL Draft. NTDP left wing Landon Hafele (5-11, 185) has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 36 games for the U-18 team this season. The 17-year-old is committed to Arizona State University in 2025-26. NTDP right-shot defenseman Lincoln Kuehne (6-1, 200) has eight points (two goals, six assists) and is plus-8 in 35 games. He is bound for Colorado College in 2025-26.

A total of 321 players who played the All-American Game have been selected in the NHL Draft, including 70 in the first round. The 2024 game featured seven chosen in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft: forwards Sacha Boisvert (Chicago Blackhawks), Trevor Connolly (Vegas Golden Knights), Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders), Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens) and Matvei Gridin (Calgary Flames), and defensemen Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild) and E.J. Emery (New York Rangers).

Andy Brandt, coach and general manager for Madison (USHL), will coach Team Blue. Ryan Cruthers, coach of Sioux Falls (USHL), will coach Team White.