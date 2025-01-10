2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

James Hagens of Boston College in Hockey East is filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center (5-foot-10, 177 pounds), born in Hauppauge, New York, is an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and a projected first-round pick. He has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 16 games for BC this season. His January diary was filed after he helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

Hello hockey fans.

What a tremendous experience it was at the World Juniors.

Obviously, it's the toughest team to make. You're representing your country, so you just kind of have to take the opportunity and run with it. It's something you have to be really grateful for whenever you're throwing on the USA logo. You just kind of have to give it your all every practice trying to make this team.

We got through the preliminary round OK, but we could really feel a change when we got to the medal round. We understood once you're at those medal rounds, it's either win or go home and we wanted to do something that no U.S. team has ever done, go back-to-back. It's something that we all had in the back of our heads, and we all understood how hard it'd be and what we needed to do to make it happen.

One of the best parts was having Nashville Predators forward prospect Teddy Stiga as my roommate. It was really nice, especially being he's my roommate at school. He's easy to talk to. We'll talk to each other a lot, we'll go to each other and in harder times he was someone that was able to help me get through it.

In the gold-medal game, we were down when 1-0 when I was able to score. My goal was a great play by Gabe Perreault to Ryan Leonard. Leonard took that shot, and I just made sure to follow it up. Then the puck squirted out and I just made sure to stick with it and just try to tap it home.