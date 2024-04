Stanley Cup Playoff 1st Round schedule

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the dates, starting times and national television coverage for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round, which begins Saturday, April 20. All times listed are ET and subject to change.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Date Time (ET) Florida [A1] vs. Tampa Bay [WC1] Networks

Sunday, April 21 12:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida ESPN, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, April 23 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida ESPN2, SN360, TVAS

Thursday, April 25 7 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS

Saturday, April 27 5 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay TBS, truTV, MAX, SNE, SNW, SNP, TVAS

Monday, April 29 TBD Tampa Bay at Florida TBD

Wednesday, May 1 TBD Florida at Tampa Bay TBD

*Saturday, May 4 TBD Tampa Bay at Florida TBD

Date Time (ET) Boston [A2] vs. Toronto [A3] Networks

Saturday, April 20 8 p.m. Toronto at Boston TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, April 22 7 p.m. Toronto at Boston ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Wednesday, April 24 7 p.m. Boston at Toronto SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN

Saturday, April 27 8 p.m. Boston at Toronto SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX

Tuesday, April 30 TBD Toronto at Boston TBD

Thursday, May 2 TBD Boston at Toronto TBD

*Saturday, May 4 TBD Toronto at Boston TBD

Date Time (ET) NY Rangers [M1] vs. Washington [WC2] Networks

Sunday, April 21 3 p.m. Washington at NY Rangers ESPN, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, April 23 7 p.m. Washington at NY Rangers ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS

Friday, April 26 7 p.m. NY Rangers at Washington TNT, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS

Sunday, April 28 8 p.m. NY Rangers at Washington TBS, truTV, MAX, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360, TVAS

Wednesday, May 1 TBD Washington at NY Rangers TBD

Friday, May 3 TBD NY Rangers at Washington TBD

*Sunday, May 5 TBD Washington at NY Rangers TBD

Date Time (ET) Carolina [M2] vs. NY Islanders [M3] Networks

Saturday, April 20 5 p.m. NY Islanders at Carolina TBS, truTV, MAX, SNE, SNW, SNP, SN360, TVAS

Monday, April 22 7:30 p.m. NY Islanders at Carolina ESPN2, SN360, TVAS

Thursday, April 25 7:30 p.m. Carolina at NY Islanders ESPN2, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, April 27 2 p.m. Carolina at NY Islanders TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, April 30 TBD NY Islanders at Carolina TBD

Thursday, May 2 TBD Carolina at NY Islanders TBD

*Saturday, May 4 TBD NY Islanders at Carolina TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Date Time (ET) Dallas [C1] vs. Vegas [WC2] Networks

Monday, April 22 9:30 p.m. Vegas at Dallas ESPN, SN360, FX, TVAS

Wednesday, April 24 9:30 p.m. Vegas at Dallas ESPN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, April 27 10:30 p.m. Dallas at Vegas TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN360, TVAS

Monday, April 29 TBD Dallas at Vegas TBD

Wednesday, May 1 TBD Vegas at Dallas TBD

Friday, May 3 TBD Dallas at Vegas TBD

*Sunday, May 5 TBD Vegas at Dallas TBD

Date Time (ET) Winnipeg [C2] vs. Colorado [C3] Networks

Sunday, April 21 7 p.m. Colorado at Winnipeg SN, TVAS, ESPN2

Tuesday, April 23 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Winnipeg CBC, TVAS, ESPN

Friday, April 26 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado TNT, truTV, MAX, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, April 28 2:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, April 30 TBD Colorado at Winnipeg TBD

Thursday, May 2 TBD Winnipeg at Colorado TBD

*Saturday, May 4 TBD Colorado at Winnipeg TBD

Date Time (ET) Vancouver [P1] vs. Nashville [WC1] Networks

Sunday, April 21 10 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver SN, SN360, TVAS, ESPN

Tuesday, April 23 10 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver SN, TVAS, ESPN2

Friday, April 26 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Nashville TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS

Sunday, April 28 5 p.m. Vancouver at Nashville TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, April 30 TBD Nashville at Vancouver TBD

Friday, May 3 TBD Vancouver at Nashville TBD

*Sunday, May 5 TBD Nashville at Vancouver TBD

Date Time (ET) Edmonton [P2] vs. Los Angeles [P3] Networks

Monday, April 22 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2

Wednesday, April 24 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Edmonton SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, MAX

Friday, April 26 10:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS

Sunday, April 28 10:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN1, TVAS

Wednesday, May 1 TBD Los Angeles at Edmonton TBD

Friday, May 3 TBD Edmonton at Los Angeles TBD

*Sunday, May 5 TBD Los Angeles at Edmonton TBD

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

Starting times and national broadcast information for games listed TBD will be announced when available.

