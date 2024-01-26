2024 NHL Stadium Series jerseys revealed for outdoor games

The jerseys for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series were unveiled on Friday.

The adidas-designed jerseys for each of the four teams playing, feature bold designs, oversized numbers, and letters that convey a futuristic vision of hockey played outdoors. They also each have the word "STADIUM SERIES" on the inside back neck.

The New Jersey Devils will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS-D) and the New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders the following day (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New Jersey, which has played in one previous outdoor game (2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium), will wear a dark red sweater, with black stripes and an uncircled black Devils logo in the crest.

The Flyers will don white sweaters with the burnt orange color on the sleeves. The name plate will stretch all the way around the sweater, creating sleeve stripes, with the Flyers crest on the front. This will be the sixth outdoor game for Philadelphia, which has gone 1-3-1; it last played outdoors in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in 2021.