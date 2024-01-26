2024 NHL Stadium Series jerseys revealed for outdoor games

Devils-Flyers, Rangers-Islanders to play at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Feb. 17-18

2024_NHL-Stadium-Series-jerseys
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The jerseys for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series were unveiled on Friday.

The adidas-designed jerseys for each of the four teams playing, feature bold designs, oversized numbers, and letters that convey a futuristic vision of hockey played outdoors. They also each have the word "STADIUM SERIES" on the inside back neck.

The New Jersey Devils will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS-D) and the New York Rangers will play the New York Islanders the following day (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New Jersey, which has played in one previous outdoor game (2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium), will wear a dark red sweater, with black stripes and an uncircled black Devils logo in the crest.

The Flyers will don white sweaters with the burnt orange color on the sleeves. The name plate will stretch all the way around the sweater, creating sleeve stripes, with the Flyers crest on the front. This will be the sixth outdoor game for Philadelphia, which has gone 1-3-1; it last played outdoors in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in 2021.

The Islanders jerseys are blue with a large orange stripe with the word "ISLES" in it, in one of the largest chest stripes adidas has ever made for the NHL. It is meant to evoke the Plimsoll line painted on the hull of ships. The Islanders lost their only previous outdoor game appearance in the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium.

The Rangers will wear white jerseys which have blue, white and red stripes similar to that of their current road jerseys. The initials "NYR" adorn diagonally in the front with the Rangers famous drop shadow font. New York is 5-0-0 in outdoor games, last appearing in the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field in New York.

The jerseys will be available at NHLShop.com, Fanatics’ network of online stores, NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West, and team stores beginning Feb. 5.

The Jonas Brothers will perform an opening concert ahead of the Devils-Flyers game, and AJR will perform during an intermission of the Rangers-Islanders game.

Tickets are still available for each game on Ticketmaster.

Latest News

Panthers-Penguins, Maple Leafs-Jets highlight weekend schedule

Rielly fortunate to play in his 1st All-Star Game in Toronto

Gallagher to have phone hearing for actions in Canadiens game

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights seek point in 6th straight, visit Rangers

Rangers strive to regain consistency before extended break

Pickard makes 27 saves, Oilers shut out Blackhawks for 15th straight win

Blue Jackets pull away from Flames in Werenski’s return

Harley, Stars rally for OT victory against Ducks

Josi, Predators rally past Wild in 3rd period

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Super 16: Bruins reclaim No. 1; Lightning enter power rankings 

Teravainen has goal, assist for Hurricanes in win against Devils

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning ease past Coyotes

Monahan, Canadiens defeat Islanders, spoil Roy return to Montreal

Daigle's life in hockey profiled in new Amazon Original documentary

Canadiens, fans show love for Roy in return as Islanders coach

Lyon, Red Wings shut out Flyers, hand them 4th loss in row

Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Senators