2024 NHL Draft: Pacific Division needs

Calgary Flames

Top Priority: Center depth

First-round picks: No. 9, No. 28

The situation: The Flames are well-positioned to get one of the top defensemen available in the draft. But that also could be an option with the No. 28 selection, which was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in the trade for forward Elias Lindholm. With their first choice, Calgary could aim for one of the highly regarded centers available. With Mikael Backlund (35) and Nazem Kadri (33) each well north of 30 years old, this could be the right time to add quality depth at the position. With two picks in each of the first four rounds, the Flames have a chance to significantly add to their prospect depth.

Possible fits: Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL); Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL); Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL)