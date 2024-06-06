Celebrini, set for testing at combine, has 'certain look' of future NHL star

The 2024 NHL Scouting Combine is taking place this week at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo. The combine will allow NHL teams an opportunity to conduct interviews and provide physical and medical assessments of the top prospects eligible for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft. NHL.com will bring you all the sights and sounds.

BUFFALO -- The San Jose Sharks have plenty to get excited about when it comes to the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The Sharks, who won the NHL Draft Lottery on May 7, have nine picks, including the No. 1 selection and four in the opening two rounds.

Boston University center Macklin Celebrini is the projected No. 1 pick at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round is June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"Everything you read and hear about ( Celebrini ) is true," San Jose director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said on the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "We did meet with him [Monday] and he's an exceptional kid. He clearly has a great foundation at home, and you can see the drive, the work ethic, the competitiveness. There's a certain look, in my opinion, that the very best have and it's not always there with everybody, and I'm sure you guys covering your hockey can see it, too."

Celebrini had seven interviews with NHL clubs and is expected to participate in all the testing Saturday.

The 17-year-old (6-foot, 190 pounds) was the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey this season and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to recognize the top NCAA men's hockey player. He was second among NCAA players with 32 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games.

Celebrini reiterated this week that he'll determine whether he'll return to BU next season at some point after the draft.

"This is the thing working with (Sharks general manager) Mike Grier and the Sharks organization is, you put the kids first and make sure that they're going to be put in the best situation to develop and grow," Morehouse said. "The reality is everyone's going to develop differently, and it's just that their paths are a little bit different. When we look at [Celebrini] and other players, we're trying to get to know how they tick, what makes them operate, and everyone you talk to is just a little bit different."