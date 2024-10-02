Victor Hedman donation highlights Lightning's Community Kickoff

The Lightning’s Community Kickoff initiative saw big-time Bolts players make a number of community visits throughout the greater Tampa Bay area Tuesday. And while we’re more than a week away from the official start of the season, new Tampa Bay captain Victor Hedman is already stepping up.

On Monday, Hedman and his wife Sanna pledged a total of $150,000 to Hurricane Helene relief efforts set to be split between the Coast Guard Foundation and the Tampa Police Benevolent Association. The donation comes on the heels of a $2 million pledge on behalf of Jeff Vinik and the Lightning Foundation, $1 million of which was matched by Ferman Motor Car Company.

The collective $3 million will go toward Coast Guard officers, police officers, firefighters, sheriff's officers and teachers throughout the region. Back at the Community Kickoff event, Hedman and his teammates—who chipped in $10,000 of their own to Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay—made pitstops to those who continue to serve our community in its recovery efforts.