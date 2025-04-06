The Backcheck: Sabres edge Bolts in shootout despite strong Johansson showing

On the same day the Tampa Bay Lightning qualified for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs thanks to outside results, the Lightning added a standings point against the Buffalo Sabres.

Tampa Bay fell to the Sabres 3-2 in a shootout at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday and is now 44-26-6 on the season.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson led the way for the visitors, fighting to stop 36 of 38 Buffalo shots on goal.

Despite not getting the win, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said his goalie deserved one.

“That’s one of the toughest jobs in sports is being the backup goaltender. When you don’t get to play a ton of games in a row and get in a rhythm, JJ has been fantastic for us,” Cooper said. “He gave us every opportunity to win that game, and it's too bad we left that one off there for him because he played a heck of a game tonight.”

Johansson’s night started with having to stop numerous Buffalo chances across a first period in which the Lightning were outshot 9-2.

“They were blocking shots but I think just not enough sustained zone time (for us),” Lightning forward Brayden Point said. “A lot of get in the zone, one chance and they were clearing it, which again is something we need to work on. When we’re playing really well that’s something we can do to teams is kind of keep them in their zone.”

The start of the second period carried more offensive drive, and Point needed only one minute, 35 seconds into the middle frame to get the visitors going.

Point won the draw in the left faceoff circle before the puck bounced off Nikita Kucherov’s skate and found an open Point back at the left dot. The latter buried his team-leading 39th goal of the season with a shot inside the left goalpost.