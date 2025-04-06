Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the trip at MSG

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Monday.

When: Monday, April 7 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Madinson Square Garden - New York, NY

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will play the New York Rangers for the first time in 2025 when they visit Madison Square Garden on Monday...The game is the second of a three-game series between the teams this season and the first since a 6-2 win for the Lightning in December at AMALIE Arena...Brayden Point led the Lightning with 1-2—3 in that win, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 42 of 44 shots on goal... Nikita Kucherov (1-2—3) also had three points in that win...The season series ends with Tampa Bay’s regular season finale on April 17 in New York...Tampa Bay is 52-49-12 all-time against the Rangers, including 24-29-4 on the road...Martin St. Louis is the franchise leader in career offense against New York, posting 20-26—46 in 46 games...Kucherov leads active Bolts with a career line of 9-25—34 in 28 games against the Rangers...Vasilevskiy holds a 6-8-2 career record against the Rangers with a .910 save percentage...Jonas Johansson has yet to start a game against New York as a member of the Lightning.

Item of the Game

The Road Ahead

Wednesday, April 9 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Friday, April 11 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Sunday, April 13 vs. Buffalo Sabres