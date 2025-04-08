Nuts & Bolts: Matchup between Atlantic Division's top two teams

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, April 9 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will go for its first win over the Toronto Maple Leafs this season when the puck drops on Wednesday at AMALIE Arena...Toronto took an Oct. 21 game 5-2 before winning 5-3 in each of the next two matchups, first on Nov. 30 and most recently on Jan. 20...Victor Hedman leads the Bolts in scoring against Toronto this season with 0-6—6 in three games...Nick Paul, Darren Raddysh and Brandon Hagel each have three points...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-2-0 with an .810 save percentage against the Maple Leafs in net this season, while Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .881 SV%...The Bolts are 47-55-12 all-time against Toronto, including 24-27-5 on home ice...Steven Stamkos leads the franchise in career scoring against the Maple Leafs, posting 23-43—66 in 52 games...Nikita Kucherov leads active players with his 19-27—46 in 37 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 15-12-2 career run against Toronto paired with a .916 save percentage, while Johansson is 0-1-2 with an .833 save percentage versus the Maple Leafs.

The Road Ahead

Friday, April 11 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Sunday, April 13 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Tuesday, April 15 vs. Florida Panthers