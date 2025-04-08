Nuts & Bolts: Matchup between Atlantic Division's top two teams

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
When: Wednesday, April 9 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Wednesday's Matchup
Tampa Bay will go for its first win over the Toronto Maple Leafs this season when the puck drops on Wednesday at AMALIE Arena...Toronto took an Oct. 21 game 5-2 before winning 5-3 in each of the next two matchups, first on Nov. 30 and most recently on Jan. 20...Victor Hedman leads the Bolts in scoring against Toronto this season with 0-6—6 in three games...Nick Paul, Darren Raddysh and Brandon Hagel each have three points...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 0-2-0 with an .810 save percentage against the Maple Leafs in net this season, while Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .881 SV%...The Bolts are 47-55-12 all-time against Toronto, including 24-27-5 on home ice...Steven Stamkos leads the franchise in career scoring against the Maple Leafs, posting 23-43—66 in 52 games...Nikita Kucherov leads active players with his 19-27—46 in 37 games...Vasilevskiy holds a 15-12-2 career run against Toronto paired with a .916 save percentage, while Johansson is 0-1-2 with an .833 save percentage versus the Maple Leafs.
Item of the Game
The Road Ahead
Friday, April 11 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Sunday, April 13 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Tuesday, April 15 vs. Florida Panthers