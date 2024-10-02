Lightning Foundation announces recipients of $2 million Hurricane Helene relief grant

Lightning Community Heroes Celia and Jim Ferman have pledged an additional $1 million on behalf of Ferman Motor Car Company Inc.

TBLPD
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the areas of focus for the Lightning Foundation’s $2 million grant dedicated to Hurricane Helene relief and recovery. In addition, after being inspired by the team’s generosity, Lightning Community Heroes Celia and Jim Ferman have pledged an additional $1 million on behalf of Ferman Motor Car Company Inc.

This collective $3 million will directly benefit Coast Guard officers, police officers, firefighters, sheriff's officers and teachers in the Tampa Bay region, ensuring that those who continue to serve our community are supported in their recovery efforts.

“We are honored to support the first responders and teachers affected by this devastating storm,” said Jeff Vinik. “These individuals are the backbone of our community, and it’s crucial that we stand with them as they rebuild. We hope this grant offers significant relief and reassures them that they are not facing this recovery alone.”

The combined funding will be distributed in collaboration with local community partners to help those sworn officers, law enforcement deputies and teachers who lost their homes or suffered catastrophic damage during Hurricane Helene. 

“Our hearts are broken for those so badly impacted by this storm and its aftermath,” said Jim Ferman, leader of the multi-generational Ferman automotive organization.  “We hope in our own way to support those first responders and community leaders who have put their own needs aside to stand on the front lines and help others in our community.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning remain steadfast in their dedication to helping the community during times of need and the organization will continue to explore ways to further support local relief and recovery initiatives.

