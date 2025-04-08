The Backcheck: Flurry of goals sees Lightning road trip end with win over Rangers

Nikita Kucherov kicked off the scoring with his 34th goal of the campaign, burying a backdoor pass from Brayden Point on a Lightning power play with 6:51 left in the first period.

Yanni Gourde scored 44 seconds later to make it 2-0. After a Gage Goncalves shot from the top of the slot hit a Rangers defenseman in front of the net, a diving Gourde buried the puck past New York goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Tampa Bay’s power play wasted no time in making it 3-0, as Point dug for a loose puck in the slot and slipped his 40th goal of the season over the goal line with 5:06 left in the first period. Point has hit 40 goals in three straight seasons, tied for the most consecutive 40-goal seasons in team history.

“Just get shots on net,” forward Jake Guentzel said of the three quick goals. “I think we had one shot up until that point. They pushed early, Vasy (goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy) was huge for us and we made the right plays at the right times, so that was big to come out of that first with that.”

Kucherov’s assist on the 3-0 goal was his 80th of the season. He joined Hockey Hall of Fame members Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey as one of four players in NHL history to record three straight seasons with 80-plus assists.

“Just his consistency to be so elite offensively every year, it’s incredible,” Point said of Kucherov. “The way he sees the game, it’s amazing. If you get open, there’s a good chance he sees you and he’s gonna find you and it’s going to be right on your tape. Just his consistency and his work ethic to stay that good is awesome. (He’s) the best player on our team, and it’s incredible to play with him.”