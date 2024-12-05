This Day in Lightning History: Victor Hedman scores his first career goal

Introducing This Day in Lightning History, a brief spotlight to pause, watch some highlights, and pay homage to the great on-ice moments of Lightning past on their anniversaries. Today, we’re turning the clock back on the captain, Victor Hedman.

Hedman is the regal statesman of the Lightning. The Big Swede, the humble professional and the embodiment of what it means to wear the Bolt. But 15 years ago, he was not that. He was the young rook. The prince and the prodigy. He didn’t even have a beard.

Hedman’s reflected several times on his most memorable NHL goal—the first of his storied career. It came against the Islanders on this day in 2009. And on a more curious, supernatural level, 14 years to the day of his 1000th game.