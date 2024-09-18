Victor Hedman’s Illustrious Career, by the Numbers

There are a number of ways in which any given hockey fan can look at and talk about Victor Hedman.

In the eyes of a longtime, tried-and-true Bolts fan, for instance, Hedman is the regal statesman of the Lightning. The backbone, the Big Swede. The consummate professional and embodiment of what it means to wear the Lightning crest.

Through the lens of the casual NHL fan, Hedman is a known, respected commodity. He’s the Norris Trophy-winning stalwart of a Stanley Cup champion defense, a seasoned veteran you’d likely love to have on your own team.

Then there's the perspective of someone completely new to the sport. Maybe it’s their first time sitting down to a Bolts game ever. They don’t know all the rules, they don’t know any of the players’ names. But they can gravitate toward the most striking exaggeration of a hockey player in sight—which is Victor Hedman. 6’6”, unavoidable, a player that must be of mass importance.

All of these ways to zoom in on the Victor Hedman experience can all be true at once. Only now, they’ve reached new heights, emboldened by a large, captain’s "C."

The Lightning have officially named Victor Hedman the 11th captain in franchise history. He assumes the role in the footsteps of longtime friend and former teammate Steven Stamkos. And he’ll do so alongside alternate captains and longtime teammates Nikita Kucherov and Ryan McDonagh.