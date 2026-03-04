Recap: Wild 5, Lightning 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 5-1 road loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and are now 38-17-4 this season.

Minnesota grabbed a 2-0 lead with goals from Brock Faber and Mats Zuccarello before Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay to make it 2-1 in the second period.

The Wild scored again before the middle frame ended and added a pair of goals in the third period for the 5-1 final score.

Minnesota’s Matt Boldy led all players with three points. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in the loss, while Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel registered assists for the visitors.

Next up for the Lightning is a Thursday visit to play the Winnipeg Jets.

Scoring summary

First period

MIN 1, TBL 0

3:46 Brock Faber (14) - Marcus Johansson, Matt Boldy

Minnesota got the game’s first goal with a shot from the right circle by defenseman Brock Faber.

Shots on goal: TBL 12, MIN 5

Second period

MIN 2, TBL 0

4:59 Mats Zuccarello (11) - Quinn Hughes, Boldy - PP

The Wild doubled their lead with a 4-on-3 power play goal from forward Mats Zuccarello.

MIN 2, TBL 1

15:07 Nikita Kucherov (32) - Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel

Tampa Bay entered the scoring when Nikita Kucherov finished a rush chance by burying a top-shelf shot as the trailing player.

MIN 3, TBL 1

17:10 Yakov Trenin (6) - Zuccarello

The Wild restored their two-goal advantage on a rebound chance for Yakov Trenin following a dump-in.

Shots on goal: MIN 7, TBL 6

Third period

MIN 4, TBL 1

6:53 Hughes (6) - Unassisted

Quinn Hughes kept the puck in the zone and then burst into the right hashmark before potting a shot into the top left half of the net to extend Minnesota’s lead.

MIN 5, TBL 1

16:41 Kirill Kaprizov (35) - Faber, Boldy - EN

An empty-net goal closed the night.

Total shots: TBL 26, MIN 22