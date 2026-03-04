Recap: Wild 5, Lightning 1

Bolts can’t overcome an early deficit in Tuesday’s matchup with the Wild

260303-TBL-Game-Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 5-1 road loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday and are now 38-17-4 this season.

Minnesota grabbed a 2-0 lead with goals from Brock Faber and Mats Zuccarello before Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay to make it 2-1 in the second period.

The Wild scored again before the middle frame ended and added a pair of goals in the third period for the 5-1 final score.

Minnesota’s Matt Boldy led all players with three points. Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in the loss, while Brayden Point and Jake Guentzel registered assists for the visitors.

Next up for the Lightning is a Thursday visit to play the Winnipeg Jets.

Scoring summary

First period

MIN 1, TBL 0

3:46 Brock Faber (14) - Marcus Johansson, Matt Boldy

Minnesota got the game’s first goal with a shot from the right circle by defenseman Brock Faber.

Shots on goal: TBL 12, MIN 5

Second period

MIN 2, TBL 0

4:59 Mats Zuccarello (11) - Quinn Hughes, Boldy - PP

The Wild doubled their lead with a 4-on-3 power play goal from forward Mats Zuccarello.

MIN 2, TBL 1

15:07 Nikita Kucherov (32) - Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel

Tampa Bay entered the scoring when Nikita Kucherov finished a rush chance by burying a top-shelf shot as the trailing player.

MIN 3, TBL 1

17:10 Yakov Trenin (6) - Zuccarello

The Wild restored their two-goal advantage on a rebound chance for Yakov Trenin following a dump-in.

Shots on goal: MIN 7, TBL 6

Third period

MIN 4, TBL 1

6:53 Hughes (6) - Unassisted

Quinn Hughes kept the puck in the zone and then burst into the right hashmark before potting a shot into the top left half of the net to extend Minnesota’s lead.

MIN 5, TBL 1

16:41 Kirill Kaprizov (35) - Faber, Boldy - EN

An empty-net goal closed the night.

Total shots: TBL 26, MIN 22

Related Content

TBL at MIN | Kucherov fires home on the rush

News Feed

Lightning recall forward Conor Geekie from AHL Syracuse

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Jake Guentzel

Nuts & Bolts: Late night matchup in Minnesota

The Backcheck: Slow start topples Bolts against Sabres

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sabres 6, Lightning 2

Recap: Sabres 6, Lightning 2

Nuts & Bolts: Matchup of division rivals

Lightning unveil Tampa Bay Jr. Lightning Youth Hockey Program

Former Bolts goalie Kevin Weekes became a pioneer in hockey broadcasting

The Backcheck: Lightning return to play with back-to-back split

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Hurricanes 5, Lightning 4

Recap: Hurricanes 5, Lightning 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2

Nuts & Bolts: Quick trip to Raleigh

Recap: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel: Team USA felt ‘destined’ to win gold at ‘unbelievable’ Olympics

Lightning aim to keep momentum going after Olympic break

Nuts & Bolts: Back from the Olympic Break