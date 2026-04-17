The Lightning are kicking off the playoffs with a party at Sparkman Wharf this Friday

The Lightning officially kick off Round 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens at home on Sunday.

For Tampa Bay, it’s their 12th playoff appearance in the last 13 seasons, and to celebrate another year in the dance, the Bolts are launching a full-blown pep rally right down the river at Sparkman Wharf.

On Friday, April 17, the Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Pep Rally will run 6-8 p.m. and feature a number of fan experiences, shows and activations.

For starters, Greg Wolf will be hosting a special edition of The Block Party Podcast, in which the gang will recap and run through the most impactful moments of the 2025-26 season, from Andrei Vasilevkiy’s best saves (and fisticuffs) to Nikita Kucherov’s most point-scorching games. Lightning Alumni will also be making appearances throughout the night.

Fans can further expect a ton of merch to gear up for the playoffs, including a new line of Reversed hats and a special collection of playoff patches from BroDenim. And it wouldn’t be a Bolts block party without a few giveaways thrown into the mix.

The crucial part to all this? It’s just the beginning. The postseason is the best time of year in Tampa Bay. Here’s everything the Lightning have going to make sure we all make the most of it.

Playoff Bar Crawls

Throughout all of Round 1, the Lightning are looking to “Turn The Bay Blue” (Bolts Blue, to be clear) with three all-day bar crawls in different pockets of Tampa Bay. Starting Saturday, April 18, fans can check in at one of three crawls, one located in Downtown Tampa, another in Downtown St. Pete and a third at Clearwater Beach. Fans can bounce around participating bars in each neighborhood to charge up ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 action.

Official Lightning Watch Parties

When the Lightning hit the road this postseason, the Thunder will still be raging at their famous Lightning Watch Parties. Fans can enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials and more. Follow Tampa Bay Lightning social media channels and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date with watch party locations throughout the playoffs.

Lightning Plaza Parties

Fans without tickets to playoff home games can still participate in the Lightning Plaza Parties outside of Benchmark International Arena on Ford Thunder Alley. For a mere $5, fans can enjoy the game on the big screen, live music and the camaraderie that comes with being on site. The plaza will open for ticketed guests two hours before puck drop. Same as the Watch Parties, follow the Botls on social media and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date and see when tickets go on sale.