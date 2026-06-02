Prospect Noah Steen’s OT winner gives Norway first World Championship medal in country’s history

Tampa Bay Lightning forward prospect Noah Steen became the answer to a global hockey trivia question last weekend.

If the trivia host asks, ‘Who scored the goal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship tournament to give Norway its first worlds medal in country history’, Steen’s name will earn you bragging rights.

Steen buried a 2-on-1 chance in the third minute of overtime on Sunday, the game-winning goal in a 3-2 triumph over Canada to claim this year’s bronze medal. This was the first time in World Championship history that Norwegian players left with medals on their collars.

Steen's goal came shortly after Canada forced overtime by scoring back-to-back goals across the final 76 seconds of regulation. His winning tally was accompanied by excitement, energy and maybe some relief.

“Right away I couldn't really believe that I just scored, and then I just heard that the crowd was screaming, and the bench was running out on the ice,” Steen said. “It was just a kind of relief and happiness for Norwegian hockey as a nation and everybody that has been working so hard for this.”

Steen won a puck battle over Canada forward Macklin Celebrini on the boards in the defensive zone and began the 2-on-1 rush up the right side of the ice during 3-on-3 overtime. Steen opted to shoot from the right faceoff dot, burying the puck inside the near post for the game-winning goal.

“I was looking over and (defenseman Darnell) Nurse was taking the pass away pretty well, so I was sure pretty early that I was gonna shoot, and it turned out really well. I'm happy that I took the shot.”

The 21-year-old forward scored seven goals in 10 World Championship games this year, tied with Latvian forward Rudolfs Balcers for the tournament lead. His seven points ranked second among Norwegian skaters behind only forward Tinus Luc Koblar.

“I'm just really, really happy that I could help the team score some goals and be a leader out there. I'm really happy that I could be that guy. I obviously want to be that guy. It’s not easy all the time, but I tried to bring my best every game and tried to be the person I am,” Steen said. “When I look back at this, it's going to be a good tournament for me, and I'm just really, really blessed to be a part of it and really blessed that I could bring something to the team and help get this bronze medal.”

A 'special’ group and building momentum

Norway’s total population is around 5.6 million people. As a smaller country—the state of Florida alone houses more than 23 million residents—the Norwegian hockey community knows each other well, making the bronze medal a national celebration.

“This group is so special,” Steen said. "Everybody knows each other in Norwegian hockey. It’s pretty much the same group every year and we’re really tight. It was just so fun to be part of a team of 25 guys out there just having fun as 25 really good buddies. It was really special, and I’m grateful to be part of it.”

As one of 10 Norwegian-born skaters to ever reach the NHL, Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg is typically part of the group. An injury kept Lilleberg off the squad this summer, but he was following from afar.

Lilleberg’s name was atop a notification-filled screen when Steen checked his phone following his overtime goal.

“Congrats from Lilly was the first message I got, and that means a lot,” Steen said. “He has been really important for Norwegian hockey…All around the Norwegian country right now, especially people that don't usually watch hockey, everybody watched that game.”

Steen was a seventh-round selection by Tampa Bay at the 2024 NHL Draft. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the organization in March after posting 22 points—including 12 goals—across 52 games of professional hockey in the Swedish Hockey League during the 2025-26 season.

He made his North American professional debut with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League this spring and scored his first AHL goal in his third game, a 5-1 win over Utica on April 11.

Steen now holds one of the biggest goals in his nation’s hockey history. That doesn’t affect his mindset entering the 2026-27 season, set to be his first full campaign in North America. The bronze medal was a step forward, but not the final stop for Steen.

Steen feels his puck-handling and strength improved over the past year, but he knows that work must continue to reach the NHL. His offseason work has already begun, and he remains humbled by the chance to join the Lightning organization full-time when training camp opens this fall.

“I'm just going to go there and do my best and try to show that I'm a good hockey player,” he said, "and we will see where it takes me.”